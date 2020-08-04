Dogness (International) Corporation Attended 2020 Shenzhen Pet Expo

/EIN News/ -- DONGGUAN, China, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of pet products in China, including smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, presented its new products at the Sixth Shenzhen Pet Expo, the first pet industry exhibition in the southern region in China since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Shenzhen Pet Expo was held at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center from July 24 through July 27, 2020.



As the largest pet industry event in South China, the Shenzhen Pet Expo saw approximately 78,155 visitors in just four days. As expected, Dogness’ smart pet products like the Smart iPet robot, Smart CAM feeder and Smart CAM treater were popular with attendees. The newly upgraded retractable leash products debuted at the exhibition. The new retractable leashes combine aviation-grade ultra-light aluminum fastener and a newly upgraded structural design focused on portability and comfort for pet and owner alike.

Mr. Silong Chen, CEO of Dogness, commented, “As production slowed in the beginning of the year due to the pandemic, we focused on the research and development of our next generation of smart products and retractable leashes, adding more independent patents certificates to our list. We believe these measures that we have taken will pave the way for our continued success as the pandemic stabilizes worldwide.”

