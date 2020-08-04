Epiq Leads in Debtwire Corporate Restructuring Claims Agent League Tables

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global legal services company, announced today that its corporate restructuring business has earned the top ranking in the advisory league tables for claim agent retentions in Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases according to Debtwire’s Restructuring Data Report.



Epiq leads the claims agent industry YTD July with a total of 38 company side engagements. Debtwire’s league tables track all professional retentions in large Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases filed in the United States.

“We’re pleased to have the distinction of being the top performer in the corporate restructuring claims administration industry”, said Deirdre O’Connor, managing director of corporate restructuring at Epiq. “Our clients continue to work with us because we provide execution confidence in supporting the company and its professionals through a formal restructuring process. Our consultants have proven reliability in assisting clients through the bankruptcy efficiently and accurately, providing both administrative and advisory support”.

Cases awarded to Epiq in the last month are from a variety of industry sectors including, aviation, energy, retail, and healthcare. Epiq provides a combination of dedicated experts with advanced software applications resulting in a best practices approach to managing often complicated and time-consuming restructuring tasks. Epiq has handled case management for some of the largest and most complex bankruptcy cases since it entered the restructuring business over 25 years ago.

For more information on how Epiq helps companies navigate the restructuring process, visit us here .

About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com .