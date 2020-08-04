USGI Medical, Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer Carlos Babini Retires

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USGI Medical, Inc, (USGI) a cutting-edge company advancing incisionless endoluminal procedures, announced the retirement of President and CEO Mr. Carlos Babini.



A highly respected executive, Mr. Babini has been with the company since 2017 and has contributed to the Company’s overall success particularly in the promising POSE2.0 FDA pilot study and commercialization expansion.

Mr. Babini stated, “It has been an absolute privilege to work with so many distinctively talented USGI employees and outstanding leading physicians who continue to strive to offer patients the very best in endoluminal outcomes. I look forward to taking time off during these challenging Covid-19 times and will probably consult part-time within the medical device space once this pandemic situation improves.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and entire USGI organization, we will miss Carlos and wish him well in any future endeavors,” states Executive Chairman of the Board, Mr. Arnold Podgorsky, who will step in as Interim CEO.

About USGI Medical, Inc.

USGI Medical is committed to the development of technologies to enable Incisionless Surgery – the treatment of diseases through the natural passageways of the body. USGI's Incisionless Operating Platform (IOP) provides physicians the operating platform and specialized tools they need to perform procedures through a patient's mouth or other natural orifices. USGI has demonstrated the capability to suture GI tract tissue reliably and durably without an incision, opening the way to a new generation of treatments for a wide variety of acute and chronic diseases. Operating through the body's natural orifices offers promise for less pain, shorter hospital stays, and reduced risk of wound infection along with no external scarring from abdominal incisions – and is rapidly becoming an option demanded by patients and healthcare providers. USGI offers surgeons and gastroenterologists the tools they need to offer potential patients a less invasive option to surgery. For more information, go to http://www.usgimedical.com/.

The Incisionless Operating Platform, including the g-Cath EZ Delivery Catheter with Snowshoe® Suture Anchors, has both CE Mark and US 510(k) Clearance. As a treatment for obesity, however, the safety and effectiveness of the device has not been established in the United States. The device is considered an investigational device in the United States and is thereby limited by Federal Law to investigational use for this application.

For Further Information:

Media Contact:

Glenn Silver

Lazar-FINN Partners

glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

+1 646 871 8485

Corporate Contact:

Arlene Heider

1140 Calle Cordillera

San Clemente, CA 92673

aheider@usgimedical.com

(949) 369-3890 x 1200

Source:

USGI Medical, Inc.