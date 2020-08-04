Union Dental Holdings Announces New Board Member

/EIN News/ -- Mauldin, South Carolina , Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Dental Holdings, Inc. (OTC PK: UDHI) – The Company announces that Mr. Jason Householder, Co-Founder and CEO of Charlotte based LenDRgroup Consulting will join the Board of Directors with immediate effect. Mr. Householder has more than a decade of experience in the healthcare banking field and specializes in assisting medical, dental, and veterinary practices in devising strategies to run their businesses effectively and achieve peak performance.

Michael O’Shea, CEO of Union Dental, commented “ I look forward to working with Jason and the unique set of skills that he will bring to our Board as we reorganize and move forward”.

"Safe-Harbor" Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Michael O’Shea mfo@frgi.net