PCS Edventures Announces BrickLAB STEAMventures Giveaway

Educators can Win Brand-New, Hands-On Student Kits for the Upcoming Year!

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!.com, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) programs, last week announced the start of the BrickLAB STEAMventures Giveaway. Open to K-3rd Grade educators in the United States, this giveaway will pick three lucky winners to walk away with sets of cutting-edge individual STEAM student kits.



The giveaway ends Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 11:59pm MST, with the three Grand Prize Winners to be announced in the following weeks. These educators will receive an entire BrickLAB STEAMventures Flight collection, a brand-new K-3rd grade student learning kit developed by PCS Edventures. The Flight Collection includes:

4 magazines for each student for up to 32 hours of activities! Build Hot Air Balloons Build Airplanes Build Helicopters Build Rockets

1 kit of washable building bricks per student, with mesh storage bag and brick separator.

An Instructor Guide.

A Parent Guide for each family.

Two additional winners will be drawn to receive 20% off the complete Flight collection.

BrickLAB STEAMventures enriches K-1 or 2-3 grade learning no matter the environment it’s introduced in! As a student-driven kit containing manipulatives, grade-appropriate curriculum and optional extensions, this program hinges around family engagement and a STEAM-themed magazine brimming with multi-subject integration. Whether it be at home, in the classroom, after school or through a hybrid setting, this brand-new program is innovating education and helping to strengthen the partnership between educators and parents.

Michelle Victor, Director of STEM Development at PCS Edventures, said, “This product is individually kitted to keep students safe and provide flexibility to educators. With hands-on builds, problem-solving challenges, critical and creative thinking activities, arts connections and so much more, BrickLAB STEAMventures is your surefire way to give your youngest students a positive STEAM experience in any learning environment.”

For more information about the contest, visit our site .

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCPK: PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) and have been deployed at over 7,000 sites in all 50 United States and 17 foreign countries. Its Thrust-UAV division develops and sells drone-related products and products that use drone technologies. https://www.edventures.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934; actual results could differ materially from such statements.

Contact