Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A)

CONFERENCE CALL:
OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
   
DATE: Tuesday, August 11, 2020
   
TIME: 9:00 AM Eastern Time
   
CALL: 1-877-223-4471

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY PRIOR (AUGUST 10™) AFTER MARKETS CLOSE, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 5155159 on your phone. This recording will be available on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 as of 12:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

NOTE TO FIRST-TIME ANALYSTS: Please contact MaisonBrison at 514-731-0000 prior to the day of the conference call.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.com/eng/shareholder-information.

For further information contact Rick Leckner, MaisonBrison at 514-731-0000.

