Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,047 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,383 in the last 365 days.

Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq: LAND) announces the following event:

What: Gladstone Land Corporation’s Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020, Earnings Call & Webcast  
When: Thursday, August 6, 2020 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT  
Where: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fc5gxpz3  
How: By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above  
  By phone -- Please call (833) 423-0495 and
enter conference number 5692957		  
Contact: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893  

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 13, 2020. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 5692957.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website, www.GladstoneLand.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company’s website through October 6, 2020.

Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust that specializes in purchasing farms and farm-related properties and leasing them to farmers. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

Primary Logo

You just read:

Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.