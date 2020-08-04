Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq: LAND) announces the following event:



What: Gladstone Land Corporation’s Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020, Earnings Call & Webcast When: Thursday, August 6, 2020 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT Where: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fc5gxpz3 How: By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above By phone -- Please call (833) 423-0495 and

enter conference number 5692957 Contact: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 13, 2020. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 5692957.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website, www.GladstoneLand.com . The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company’s website through October 6, 2020.

Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust that specializes in purchasing farms and farm-related properties and leasing them to farmers. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com .

