Workers’ Union General Secretary Colin Mahoney Calls for ‘Urgent Action’ to Prevent Further Job Losses
The Workers Union, Colin Mahoney said: ‘We are in the midst of the deepest, most brutal recession in 300 years.
Current figures do not reflect the scale of the problem.”COVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Workers Union is calling for the government to take action to prevent ‘catastrophic’ job losses.
— Colin Mahoney
The announcement comes as news of mass redundancies at Hays Travel and Pizza Express hit the headlines.
The General Secretary of The Workers Union, Colin Mahoney said: ‘We are in the midst of the deepest, most brutal recession in 300 years. GDP collapsed by 19 percent between March and May. To make matters worse, well over half a million people disappeared from company pay rolls during the same period.
‘Given those stark facts, we would expect the government to supply additional support and funding to help business navigate this difficult period.’
Mr Mahoney went on to point out that current figures do not reflect the scale of the problem.
‘The furlough scheme is due to wind up completely by October this year. After that, we expect to see many people laid off as part of business-wide cost-cutting measures. Our message to Boris Johnson is clear: do everything you can to stop this from happening.’
The wider implications of COVID-19 are also being felt at home. A recent report from consumer watchdog Which? revealed that furloughed workers were three times more likely to miss bill payments. This is in comparison with those whose jobs has been unaffected by Coronavirus.
Mr Mahoney emphasised: ‘COVID has placed enormous pressure on the livelihoods of working people. We urgently need a unified strategy between government, The FCA and the banks to address this problem. Easing the strain on people who have given so much at a time of crisis should be a fundamental commitment.’
The impending jobs crisis will be a bonfire and petrol scenario unless urgent action is taken. We’re arguing for an extension to the furlough scheme for severely affected industries. This could be combined with an extension in the cuts to business rates announced in March.
Mr Mahoney continued to say: ‘COVID has lacerated UK plc, but some sectors have been brought to their knees. The hospitality and tourism industry, for example, has been particularly compromised. Offering additional financial support would be a way of stopping huge job cuts. It would also make visiting tourist locations more desirable, thus stimulating recovery. We’ll be asking the government to look, at extending furlough a priority. We’ll also be asking for more financial help for furloughed workers trying to make ends meet. This will include an extension to bill payment holidays and access to a new hardship fund.’
The Workers Union – The UK’s hardest working union
Colin Mahoney
The Workers Union
+44 2477981194
email us here