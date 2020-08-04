Lantronix Announces Fall Investor Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its fall 2020 investor conference schedule. Lantronix CEO Paul Pickle and CFO Jeremy Whitaker will participate in the following virtual conferences:



Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference: Aug. 11–13, 2020

Management will host one-on-one meetings as well as participate in a fireside chat presentation on Aug. 13th at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Details for the telecast will be available on the Lantronix Investor Relations page . To book a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Canaccord Genuity salesperson or visit the event page .

Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference: Aug. 11–12, 2020

One-on-one meetings. No telecast available. To book a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer Salesperson or visit the event page .

BMO Virtual Technology Summit: Aug. 24–28, 2020, 9:00 a.m. EDT

Management will host one-on-one meetings as well as participate in a fireside chat presentation on Aug. 26 at 12 p.m. EDT. Details for the Fireside Chat telecast will be available on the Lantronix Investor Relations page . To book a one-on-one meeting please contact your BMO salesperson or visit the event page.

Lake Street Capital Markets 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference: Sept. 17, 2020

The BIG4 Conference is an invitation-only event, featuring over 50 dynamic, small-cap, publicly traded companies interacting with the top institutional investors in group and one-on-one virtual meeting formats.

Save the date; details to follow. For more information, visit the event page .



About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of engineering services, hardware, and software solutions for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Out-of-Band Management (OOBM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure IoT Intelligent Edge and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software, and solutions.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices, and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

Lantronix Media Contact: Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact: Gail Kathryn Miller Jeremy Whitaker Corporate Marketing & Chief Financial Officer Communications Manager investors@lantronix.com media@lantronix.com 949-450-7241 949-453-7158

Lantronix Sales:

sales@lantronix.com

Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 852 3955-0218

China + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201

India +91 994-551-2488

© 2020 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark, and SLB and SLC are trademarks of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.