SilverSun Technologies Acquires Prairie Technology Solutions Group

/EIN News/ -- EAST HANOVER, NJ, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT), a national provider of transformational business applications and IT services, has acquired Prairie Technology Solutions Group, LLC (“PT”), a Chicago-based managed services provider ("MSP") which provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, and business continuity and disaster recovery services for small and medium-sized businesses.



SilverSun’s subsidiary, SWK Technologies, is one of the leading MSP’s in the U.S., and has been recognized by various trade publications for its industry leadership. SWK has been named to the CRN MSP 500, CRN Solution Provider 500, Channel Futures MSP 501, and ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs. Furthermore, SWK’s highly successful business application hosting service has been widely adopted by Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software users of Sage, Acumatica, QuickBooks, and many popular 3rd party software automation solutions. The acquisition of PT expands SWK’s geographic footprint and increases its already substantial customer base.

Mark Meller, CEO of SilverSun, stated, "We are pleased to announce this exciting transaction. This acquisition will help us in our plans to expand our MSP business to other regions where we currently have significant numbers of customers from our other technology businesses, including Phoenix, Southern California, the Pacific Northwest, and North Carolina.”

John Eslinger, founder and President of Prairie Tech, stated, “We are excited to join the highly regarded SWK team and look forward to adding to the value they bring their customers each and every day. We see tremendous opportunities available to us, and we are confident that we have the team and solutions to take a leadership position in managed services in the Chicagoland area.”

About SilverSun Technologies, Inc.

We are a business application, technology and consulting company providing software and IT solutions to meet our clients’ information, technology and business management needs. Our services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premise or in the “cloud”. As a value-added reseller of business application software, we offer solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”), Warehouse Management Systems (“WMS”), Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”), Business Intelligence (“BI”) and other business applications. Our value-added services focus on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. We have a dedicated network managed services practice that provides cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud and other services. Our customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Arizona, Southern California, North Carolina, Washington and Oregon.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

