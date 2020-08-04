TopBuild Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

2.1% decrease in net sales

110 bps gross margin expansion, 130 bps on an adjusted basis

12.5% operating margin, 12.9% on an adjusted basis, up 130 bps

$1.67 net income per diluted share, $1.68 on an adjusted basis

16.7% adjusted EBITDA margin, up 250 bps

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Jerry Volas, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are extremely pleased with our second quarter results. Our team did an outstanding job flexing our business model and driving further efficiencies throughout our Company as we responded to state shutdowns, project delays and widespread uncertainty related to COVID-19. The strong performance we achieved at both TruTeam and Service Partners is evidence of this success and demonstrates the strength of our uniquely diversified business platform.

“As we move through the second half of the year, we are confident in our ability to successfully meet the challenges and opportunities that may lie ahead.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the quarter ended June 30, 2019)

Net sales declined 2.1% to $646.1 million, primarily driven by volume declines related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Same branch contributed 99.0% of total revenue.



Gross margin increased 110 basis points to 27.6%. On an adjusted basis, gross margin increased 130 basis points to 27.8%.



Operating profit was $80.5 million, compared to operating profit of $76.0 million a 5.8% improvement. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $83.5 million, compared to $76.4 million, a 9.3% improvement.



Operating margin was 12.5%, up 100 basis points. Adjusted operating margin improved 130 basis points to 12.9%.



Net income was $55.5 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, compared to $52.1 million, or $1.51 per diluted share. Adjusted income was $55.7 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, compared to $49.5 million, or $1.43 per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDA was $107.8 million, compared to $94.0 million, a 14.6% increase, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 250 basis points to 16.7%.



At June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $258.8 million and availability under its revolving credit facility of $389.6 million for total liquidity of $648.5 million.

Six Month Financial Highlights

(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to six months ended June 30, 2019)

Net sales increased 1.6% to $1,299.3 million. On a same branch basis, revenue increased 0.6% to $1,287.7 million.



Gross margin expanded 110 basis points to 26.9%. On an adjusted basis, gross margin expanded 130 basis points to 27.1%.



Operating profit was $150.4 million, compared to operating profit of $132.7 million, a 13.4% improvement. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $153.8 million, compared to $135.5 million, a 13.5% improvement.



Operating margin was 11.6%, a 120-basis point improvement. On an adjusted basis, operating margin improved 120 basis points to 11.8%.



Net income was $106.3 million, or $3.18 per diluted share, compared to $90.0 million, or $2.60 per diluted share. Adjusted income was $101.6 million, or $3.04 per diluted share, compared to $86.1 million, or $2.49 per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDA was $196.1 million, compared to $168.6 million, a 16.4% increase. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.1%, a 190-basis point improvement.

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)

(comparisons are to the period ended June 30, 2019)

TruTeam 3 Months Ended 6/30/20 6 Months Ended 6/30/20 Service Partners 3 Months Ended 6/30/20 6 Months Ended 6/30/20 Sales $466,569 $942,442 Sales $216,336 $430,558 Change Change Volume (5.5%) (1.6%) Volume 1.7% 2.8% Price 0.7% 1.4% Price (0.4%) 0.3% M&A 1.4% 1.2% M&A 0.0% 0.0% Total Change (3.4%) 1.1% Total Change 1.3% 3.0% Operating Margin 14.9% 13.8% Operating Margin 11.2% 11.3% Change 70 bps 100 bps Change 130 bps 130 bps Adj. Operating Margin 15.2% 14.0% Adj. Operating Margin 11.6% 11.6% Change 100 bps 110 bps Change 170 bps 160 bps



Capital Allocation

“As a result of the uncertainty in early March related to COVID-19, we suspended our acquisition program. As the second quarter progressed, the outlook for the housing industry improved, and we are now moving forward with a number of the companies in our robust acquisition pipeline,” noted Volas.

While the Company completed no acquisitions in the second quarter, it did repurchase 262,889 shares at an average price of $76.17 per share.

Additional Information

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has approximately 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from approximately 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “Investors” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements contained herein reflect our views about future periods, including our future plans and performance, constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. We caution you against unduly relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Our future performance may be affected by the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the United States economy, specifically with respect to residential and commercial construction; our ability to continue operations in markets affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and our ability to collect receivables from our customers; our reliance on residential new construction, residential repair/remodel, and commercial construction; our reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to attract, develop, and retain talented personnel and our sales and labor force; our ability to maintain consistent practices across our locations; and our ability to maintain our competitive position. We discuss the material risks we face under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 25, 2020, as well as under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Our forward-looking statements in this filing speak only as of the date of this filing. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company believes that the non-GAAP performance measures and ratios that are contained herein, which management uses to manage our business, provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in our prior periods. Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios should be viewed in addition, and not as an alternative, to the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Additional information about the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC and is available on TopBuild's website at www.topbuild.com.

TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per common share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 646,099 $ 660,112 $ 1,299,327 $ 1,279,442 Cost of sales 468,045 485,190 949,316 948,824 Gross profit 178,054 174,922 350,011 330,618 Selling, general, and administrative expense 97,600 98,883 199,568 197,960 Operating profit 80,454 76,039 150,443 132,658 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (8,277 ) (9,631 ) (17,018 ) (19,232 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (233 ) — Other, net 89 526 561 858 Other expense, net (8,188 ) (9,105 ) (16,690 ) (18,374 ) Income before income taxes 72,266 66,934 133,753 114,284 Income tax expense (16,770 ) (14,883 ) (27,485 ) (24,249 ) Net income $ 55,496 $ 52,051 $ 106,268 $ 90,035 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.69 $ 1.53 $ 3.22 $ 2.64 Diluted $ 1.67 $ 1.51 $ 3.18 $ 2.60 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 32,867,842 33,976,169 33,018,148 34,072,314 Diluted 33,202,423 34,557,664 33,401,135 34,630,048





TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) As of June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 258,837 $ 184,807 Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $7,541 at June 30, 2020, and allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,854 at December 31, 2019 423,000 428,844 Inventories, net 147,304 149,078 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,962 17,098 Total current assets 837,103 779,827 Right of use assets 85,236 87,134 Property and equipment, net 176,179 178,080 Goodwill 1,379,821 1,367,918 Other intangible assets, net 176,871 181,122 Deferred tax assets, net 4,358 4,259 Other assets 11,011 5,623 Total assets $ 2,670,579 $ 2,603,963 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 293,224 $ 307,970 Current portion of long-term debt 23,168 34,272 Accrued liabilities 120,689 98,418 Short-term lease liabilities 34,444 36,094 Total current liabilities 471,525 476,754 Long-term debt 694,320 697,955 Deferred tax liabilities, net 174,229 175,263 Long-term portion of insurance reserves 50,608 45,605 Long-term lease liabilities 54,798 54,010 Other liabilities 7,447 1,487 Total liabilities 1,452,927 1,451,074 EQUITY 1,217,652 1,152,889 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,670,579 $ 2,603,963 As of June 30, 2020 2019 Other Financial Data Receivable days 49 53 Inventory days 28 29 Accounts payable days 83 78 Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable $ 277,080 $ 306,119 Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) 10.5 % 11.9 %





TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities: Net income $ 106,268 $ 90,035 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,311 25,538 Share-based compensation 9,038 7,485 Loss on extinguishment of debt 233 — Loss on sale or abandonment of property and equipment 320 561 Amortization of debt issuance costs 716 779 Provision for bad debt expense 3,756 3,688 Loss from inventory obsolescence 1,313 1,251 Deferred income taxes, net (38 ) (21 ) Change in certain assets and liabilities Receivables, net 1,894 (41,489 ) Inventories, net 538 17,391 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,151 14,969 Accounts payable (16,390 ) (23,823 ) Accrued liabilities 28,188 (1,131 ) Payment of contingent consideration (413 ) — Other, net 277 1,031 Net cash provided by operating activities 178,162 96,264 Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (20,937 ) (21,982 ) Acquisition of businesses (20,526 ) — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 763 1,961 Other, net — 22 Net cash used in investing activities (40,700 ) (19,999 ) Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 300,000 4,998 Repayment of long-term debt (313,407 ) (11,364 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (2,280 ) — Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards (13,165 ) (8,471 ) Repurchase of shares of common stock (34,152 ) (19,499 ) Payment of contingent consideration (428 ) (1,091 ) Net cash used in financing activities (63,432 ) (35,427 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents Increase for the period 74,030 40,838 Beginning of period 184,807 100,929 End of period $ 258,837 $ 141,767 Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities: Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 19,257 $ 110,192 Accruals for property and equipment 323 497





TopBuild Corp. Segment Data (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change TruTeam Sales $ 466,569 $ 483,028 (3.4 )% $ 942,442 $ 932,410 1.1 % Operating profit, as reported $ 69,643 $ 68,423 $ 129,994 $ 119,722 Operating margin, as reported 14.9 % 14.2 % 13.8 % 12.8 % Rationalization charges 857 81 857 199 Acquisition related costs — 277 4 403 COVID-19 pay 638 — 638 — Operating profit, as adjusted $ 71,138 $ 68,781 $ 131,493 $ 120,324 Operating margin, as adjusted 15.2 % 14.2 % 14.0 % 12.9 % Service Partners Sales $ 216,336 $ 213,487 1.3 % $ 430,558 $ 417,951 3.0 % Operating profit, as reported $ 24,155 $ 21,151 $ 48,825 $ 41,748 Operating margin, as reported 11.2 % 9.9 % 11.3 % 10.0 % Rationalization charges 944 — 944 109 COVID-19 pay 54 — 54 — Operating profit, as adjusted $ 25,153 $ 21,151 $ 49,823 $ 41,857 Operating margin, as adjusted 11.6 % 9.9 % 11.6 % 10.0 % Total Sales before eliminations $ 682,905 $ 696,515 $ 1,373,000 $ 1,350,361 Intercompany eliminations (36,806 ) (36,403 ) (73,673 ) (70,919 ) Net sales after eliminations $ 646,099 $ 660,112 (2.1 )% $ 1,299,327 $ 1,279,442 1.6 % Operating profit, as reported - segments $ 93,798 $ 89,574 $ 178,819 $ 161,470 General corporate expense, net (7,383 ) (7,130 ) (16,581 ) (16,734 ) Intercompany eliminations (5,961 ) (6,405 ) (11,795 ) (12,078 ) Operating profit, as reported $ 80,454 $ 76,039 $ 150,443 $ 132,658 Operating margin, as reported 12.5 % 11.5 % 11.6 % 10.4 % Rationalization charges † 2,376 142 2,376 1,969 Acquisition related costs (40 ) 251 196 903 Refinancing costs 20 — 57 — COVID-19 pay 692 — 692 — Operating profit, as adjusted $ 83,502 $ 76,432 $ 153,764 $ 135,530 Operating margin, as adjusted 12.9 % 11.6 % 11.8 % 10.6 % Share-based compensation 5,130 4,513 9,038 7,485 Depreciation and amortization 19,121 13,062 33,311 25,538 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 107,753 $ 94,007 $ 196,113 $ 168,553 EBITDA margin, as adjusted 16.7 % 14.2 % 15.1 % 13.2 % Sales change period over period (14,013

) 19,885 EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period 13,746 27,560 EBITDA, as adjusted, as percentage of sales change N/A 138.6 % † Rationalization charges include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.





TopBuild Corp. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per common share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross Profit and Operating Profit Reconciliations Net sales $ 646,099 $ 660,112 $ 1,299,327 $ 1,279,442 Gross profit, as reported $ 178,054 $ 174,922 $ 350,011 $ 330,618 Rationalization charges 1,079 — 1,079 — COVID-19 pay 482 — 482 — Gross profit, as adjusted $ 179,615 $ 174,922 $ 351,572 $ 330,618 Gross margin, as reported 27.6 % 26.5 % 26.9 % 25.8 % Gross margin, as adjusted 27.8 % 26.5 % 27.1 % 25.8 % Operating profit, as reported $ 80,454 $ 76,039 $ 150,443 $ 132,658 Rationalization charges 2,376 142 2,376 1,969 Acquisition related costs (40 ) 251 196 903 Refinancing costs 20 — 57 — COVID-19 pay 692 — 692 — Operating profit, as adjusted $ 83,502 $ 76,432 $ 153,764 $ 135,530 Operating margin, as reported 12.5 % 11.5 % 11.6 % 10.4 % Operating margin, as adjusted 12.9 % 11.6 % 11.8 % 10.6 % Income Per Common Share Reconciliation Income before income taxes, as reported $ 72,266 $ 66,934 $ 133,753 $ 114,284 Rationalization charges 2,376 142 2,376 1,969 Acquisition related costs (40 ) 251 196 903 Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt 20 — 290 — COVID-19 pay 692 — 692 — Income before income taxes, as adjusted 75,314 67,327 137,307 117,156 Tax rate at 26.0% and 26.5% for 2020 and 2019, respectively (19,582 ) (17,842 ) (35,700 ) (31,046 ) Income, as adjusted $ 55,732 $ 49,485 $ 101,607 $ 86,110 Income per common share, as adjusted $ 1.68 $ 1.43 $ 3.04 $ 2.49 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 33,202,423 34,577,664 33,401,135 34,630,048





TopBuild Corp. Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales Same branch: Installation segment $ 459,820 $ 483,028 $ 930,828 $ 932,410 Distribution segment 216,336 213,487 430,558 417,951 Eliminations (36,806 ) (36,403 ) (73,673 ) (70,919 ) Total same branch 639,350 660,112 1,287,713 1,279,442 Acquisitions (a): Installation segment $ 6,749 $ — $ 11,614 $ — Distribution segment — — — — Eliminations — — — — Total acquisitions 6,749 — 11,614 — Total $ 646,099 $ 660,112 $ 1,299,327 $ 1,279,442 EBITDA, as adjusted Same branch $ 106,325 $ 94,007 $ 193,592 $ 168,553 Acquisitions (a) 1,428 — 2,521 — Total $ 107,753 $ 94,007 $ 196,113 $ 168,553 EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales Same branch (b) 16.6 % 15.0 % Acquisitions (c) 21.2 % 21.7 % Total (d) 16.7 % 14.2 % 15.1 % 13.2 % As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales Same branch (e) N/A 302.7 % Acquisitions (c) 21.2 % 21.7 % Total (f) N/A 138.6 % (a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months (b) Same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales (c) Acquired EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales (d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales (e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales (f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales





TopBuild Corp. Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales by Market (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Same branch: Residential $ 503,928 $ 504,659 $ 1,009,615 $ 980,794 Commercial 135,422 155,453 278,098 298,648 Same branch net sales 639,350 660,112 1,287,713 1,279,442 Acquisitions (a): Residential $ 1,606 $ — $ 2,651 $ — Commercial 5,143 — 8,963 — Acquisitions net sales 6,749 — 11,614 — Total net sales $ 646,099 $ 660,112 $ 1,299,327 $ 1,279,442 (a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months



