Wakefern Taps Inmar Intelligence Retail Cloud to Expand Its Retail Media Network

/EIN News/ -- Winston-Salem, NC, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced Wakefern Food Corp, the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, is expanding its use of Inmar’s Retail Cloud to offer targetable and attributable off-site media at scale for its brands. The New Jersey-based cooperative reported $16.6 billion in retail sales in 2019. Wakefern’s 50 cooperative members independently own and operate supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern will utilize Inmar’s integrated suite of marketing technologies and services to drive shopper engagement.

By working with the Retail Cloud to grow its Retail Media Network, Wakefern will expand into off-site programmatic advertising. With these capabilities in hand, Wakefern’s brands will launch targeted campaigns via managed services or through an easy-to-use self-service UI, while being able to measure the impact on sales.

“This marks Wakefern’s entry into programmatic retail media amplification to extend our reach to new consumers and drive engagement with our loyal customers,” said Steve Henig, chief customer officer for Wakefern. “Expanding into Inmar Intelligence’s turnkey retail media solutions enables us to build a network for the future that will deliver an enhanced shopper experience that connects our brands to consumers in new and personalized ways.

Leveraging a Retail Media Network gives retailers the opportunity for a secondary revenue stream with incremental growth and enables retailers to provide a more unified solution across media and promotions. Unlike any other offering on the market, the Retail Cloud also allows brands to easily integrate their promotions and media programs including off-site media, onsite media, digital incentives, influencer marketing, chat-based media and instore.

The Retail Cloud is powered by ShopperSync, a data intelligence platform that enables retailers to leverage their first-party, anonymized transactional data across all media and promotions channels in their network while managing permissions and governance rights.

“We are delighted that Wakefern has chosen to expand their relationship with Inmar Intelligence as they expand their Retail Media Network to help scale the business for the future,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar Intelligence. “At Inmar, we are constantly focused on enabling retailers to provide a better shopping experience for consumers, while providing transparent, manageable monetization opportunities as well. This brings us one step closer in our initiative of creating Retail Media Networks for grocers across America with our expansive suite of offerings.”

About Inmar Intelligence

Inmar Intelligence is a leading data and tech-enabled services company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data and workflows to help leading Fortune 5000 companies, emerging brands and health systems drive innovation.

Throughout our 40-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success.





About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises 50 members who today independently own and operate 354 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Gourmet Garage and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com.

