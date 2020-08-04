Ottawa tech company offers website design for biz

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taleam Systems wants to support small businesses in Ottawa and Toronto with their online website design needs as they return to work after COVID-19 pandemic.



There is significant competition in the National Capital Region for website design services and this is an opportunity for Taleam Systems to help those businesses that need custom-build website whether WordPress or HTML.

Experience counts

In 2019, Taleam Systems held a community event for the public to learn about free website design tools and that same year the business helped two businesses with their websites.

A story shared by Taleam Systems customer is below:

“Melad helped me setup my web hosting, designed website for a new domain name and provided prompt tech support in Ottawa. I would recommend him to anyone who needs computer help.”

Taleam Systems also provides computer services in Ottawa and Toronto remotely and by phone. The service is available to students, seniors and small businesses at a reduced price.

To learn more about Taleam Systems, visit the website www.taleamsystems.com

Media Contact:

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai

CEO, Taleam Systems

Phone: 613-521-9229

