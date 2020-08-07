Ottasilver donates 5%of their profit to charity
The online jewellery brand donate part of their profit to charityLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ottasilver has vowed to donate 5% of their profit to charity. One of the founders of the company Enes Kirca has stated, “the values we produce are not only for our customer and manufacturer but also have to be for humanity as social responsibility so within this scope 5 percent of the profit donate to charities.We focus with this fund on below problems.”
The company wants to try their hardest to help eradicate first world problems, by donating to charities that help support that. Their main focus is to stop world hunger, give water accessibility to those in need and reduce the high numbers of orphans around the world. Mustafa Kirca has stated, “There is currently around ninth of the world population that are hungry, one in 10 people in the world don’t have access to water and there are around 400 million orphanages in the world. We know that these problems can’t be solved by us alone, but we want to continue to do our best for humanity.”
The charities have not been named, however they intend to donate privately in order to help make even the slightest difference for these ongoing problems. The donations are made on a monthly basis and are directly from the profits of the company Ottasilver. The online jewellery store generates $3 million annually as a revenue and has over 7 million people visiting their social media pages monthly. As for the website itself, over 3 million people visit it per year.
Ottasilver officially began in 2015 and always had the mission to make a positive change to the world. Enes has stated, “We have always been donating and we will continue to donate our profits - that won’t change. We want to change people’s lives for the better and we always contribute towards that.”
The company has been donating from early on to charities, but has dedicated themselves to sticking to donating, since there is a huge uprising with problems globally, rather than a decrease, even though the world has evolved with great technology and solutions that can help solve these problems. Mustafa has stated, “It is not easy solving all the world problems straight away, but by working alongside charities who are dedicated to this and even risk their lives saving people, we can help their cause by donating monthly to these charities.”
Ottasilver stands by a lot of missions, such as helping towards poverty, world hunger and abandonment. They also stand by other missions which have made the company so popular, such as making sure that their line of jewellery is affordable for everyone. Through the expansion of their company, they have offered many job opportunities to artisans and have also revived the legends of local craftsmen in order to work alongside with the brothers, so that they create the finest jewellery that there is. There are an array of colours, materials and styles on the website that can suit all outfits for different seasons and occasions.
The company is run by two brothers who are young entrepreneurs. Ottasilver was originally inspired when the two brothers were selling products on Ebay in their garage. They then decided that they want to expand their brand and products globally and started working alongside some of the greatest artisans in the world. Their brand focuses mainly on jewellery for men, with a huge range of rings, necklaces and bracelets. They do have a small section for women too and the style of jewellery can vary; from gothic to ottoman, you can find anything with this brand.
They ship worldwide and what also makes them popular is that they offer a two year warranty on all items, plus a free return policy. The company has been ranked within the top 150,000 as a website globally. Enes has stated, “People love us for our honesty and integrity that we bring to the company. Our brand is suited to anybody that loves jewellery and we have focused on men, because there isn’t a massive market out there for them.”
For more information or to shop the latest jewellery collection online, you can check out: https://www.ottasilver.com
