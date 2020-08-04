Following the Ban, Here Are 4 Alternatives to TikTok In the US
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, Trump said that his administration is weighing action against the short video making app, citing national-security and censorship concerns. Fortunately, there are some equally fun locally developed apps offering a similar experience, some alternative apps of TikTok in the United States. Here are 4 TikTok alternatives gaining steam in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Add them to your options as a backup and see if you will enjoy them.
Dubsmash
Web: dubsmash.com | iOS: Dubsmash | Android: Dubsmash
Dubsmash has been around for more than five years now, with over a hundred million downloads clients around the world. It allows you to watch and make short 10-second recordings. Users join or “crush” cuts you make with pre-recorded sounds known as names — pull faces, create new moves, lip-sync lines from films, anything you desire to do. You can even do custom name chronicles. Or then again, you can simply explore different sections and feeds to find videos you like to watch.
Byte
Web: byte.com | iOS: Byte | Android: Byte
Byte comes directly from the creator of Vine. Like Vine, it lets you edit and share looping videos. You can edit the footage you’ve recorded off the app, or you can use the app’s built-in camera to shoot six-second videos, all of which can then be uploaded to your page. “Nostalgia is our starting point, but where we go next is up to you,” the app’s description reads in the Apple App Store. Byte also presents users with a feed of content from people they follow, in addition to a page to find new content.
NewsClapper
Web: newsclapper.com | iOS: Newsclapper | Android: NewsClapper
NewsClapper is a hyper-local video community. When you upload a video, you can mark your location on the video and you are able to share with the closer local community. Another interesting feature is “Opinion”, where you can post support/dislike video to another video. Newsclapper focuses more on what is happening locally around where you are, so you can find more videos on your neighborhood protests or other concerns like Covid-19 than entertainment videos. Overall this is a very interesting app and has super high engagement so far. It scored a perfect rating-almost 5.0 in App Store. The best part is it is still young so as an early adopter you get the first starter advantage as a video sharer. Grow a following and engage local viewers before the others find out about it!
Triller
Web: triller.co | iOS: Triller | Android: Triller
Triller is a simple app that allows you — whether you’re a famous artist or just the average joe — to create and share music videos. You can also use Triller for dancing, lip-syncing, and comedy — just like you can with TikTok. It offers over 100 filters and editing tools. In fact, Triller uses an AI editing technology that helps you to instantly make multiple videos against a track at different lengths. As of 2019, Triller reportedly had about 26 million users and 120 million downloads.
Joshua Bracken
Joshua Bracken
