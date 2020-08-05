rfxcel Named Russia CRPT Software and Integration Partner for Nine Industries
EINPresswire.com/ -- rfxcel, the global leader in digital supply chain track and trace solutions, today announced that it has been named an official software and integration partner with Russia’s Center for Research in Perspective Technologies (CRPT), which operates the country’s National Track and Trace Digital System (Chestny ZNAK). It was also named an official integration, software, and tested solution partner for medications in April.
The company earned official partner status for nine industries: footwear, tires, light industry, perfumes, dairy, bottled drinking water, bicycles, wheelchairs, and tobacco. rfxcel is now an official partner for 10 of the 11 industries for which the CRPT has chosen partners.
The new designations solidify rfxcel’s status as the leader in Chestny ZNAK. rfxcel CEO Glenn Abood said the continued success with the CRPT and Chestny ZNAK demonstrated that the company’s strategy for the Russian market was working. “We have always been the leader in supply chain compliance,” he said, “and we committed ourselves to extending that legacy to Russia. We’ve been there right from the start, growing our team in Moscow and honing our solutions to meet the strict compliance requirements. Our official partner designations in 10 industries show we’re leading in Russia.”
Victoria Kozlova, rfxcel’s general director of Russian operations, said the new partner designations could be attributed to three things. “It’s the quality of our solutions, the support we’re getting from across rfxcel, and the quality of our team in Moscow,” she said. “We’re one of only a very few solutions providers with active implementations in Russia. That says a lot about what we’ve accomplished over the last two years. We’re also working to parlay this success with our strategies in the Commonwealth of Independent States.”
Enacted by Federal Law No. 425-FZ on December 29, 2017, Chestny ZNAK was designed to protect consumers by keeping fake and substandard products out of the market. As envisioned, by 2024 it will transform the Russian supply chain and affect virtually every industry, from pharmaceuticals to baby food. The CRPT, a public-private partnership, has managed Chestny ZNAK since 2018.
Herb Wong, VP of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives
hwong@rfxcel.com
925-824-0300
About rfxcel
Founded in 2003, rfxcel provides leading-edge software solutions to help companies manage every aspect of their supply chains, lower costs, and protect their products and brand reputations. Blue-chip organizations in the life sciences (pharmaceuticals and medical devices), food and beverage, worldwide government, and consumer goods industries trust rfxcel’s signature Traceability System (rTS) to power end-to-end supply chain solutions in key areas such as traceability, environmental monitoring, regulatory compliance, serialization, and visibility. The company is headquartered in the United States and has offices in the EU, Britain, Latin America, Russia, the Middle East, India, Japan, and the Asia-Pacific region.
