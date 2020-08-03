FW: I 89 closure

One lane of I89 north bound is now open. Drivers should use caution in the area. We will advise when the north bound lanes are fully open.

I 89 is closed in the North Bound lane at Mile Marker 108 just north of exit 18 for a car fire.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

VSP St Albans