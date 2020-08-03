Emerald Organic Products CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders Commenting on the Company’s Name Change, Vision, and Strategic Developments

/EIN News/ -- Holbrook, New York, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ian Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald Organic Products Inc. (OTC: EMOR) (the “Company”, "Emerald Organic", or "Emerald Organic Products"), a diversified health sciences company, today issued a letter to shareholders on the Company’s website commenting on the Company’s vision, key business-building strategies and new developments serving to position itself as one of the world’s leading healthcare technology companies. The letter states, in summary:

On March 27th, 2020, Emerald Organic Products announced that it signed a Plan of Merger Agreement to acquire a 51% controlling interest in Bonsa Health, a digital pharmacy platform enabling same-day delivery of prescriptions anywhere in the United States. On March 31st, 2020, Emerald Organic Products announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Carie Health, a leading telehealth and virtual care technology and service solutions company.

To reflect its unification and integration of Bonsa Health and Carie Health, as well as its positioning as a disruptive healthcare technology company that defragments and democratizes health and wellness through its end-to-end ecosystem, the Company is in the final stages of changing its name to Carie Health, Inc. (“Carie”). We expect our legacy consumer packaged good (“CPG”) operations to play a key role in delivering additional value to the end-users in our ecosystem.

Carie’s objective is to build, as well as acquire, technology that touches people at the most important points of their lives. This current health crisis has made the Company acutely aware that accessibility and affordability of quality healthcare and health products is not a constant in this country. Democratizing health and wellness through modernization and innovation is at the core of that objective. We believe our combination of virtual care capabilities and digital pharmacy and prescription delivery together uniquely positioned Carie to meet this demand.

Carie has entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire a network of strategically positioned pharmacies to enhance Carie’s prescription drug delivery capabilities while further defragmenting the healthcare vertical. Furthermore, Carie’s strategic acquisition target currently generates annual revenues greater than $120 million, thereby enhancing the Company’s financial position.

Carie is completely committed to continuing to build the most complete healthcare ecosystem to encompass and optimize the entire chain of care, extend customer and patient engagement, and increase immediate and long-term value to every participant within the ecosystem.



About Carie Health, Inc.

Based in Holbrook, Carie is a diversified health sciences and technology company focused on providing consumers with one of the most robust health and wellness offerings available today. Through its subsidiaries, Emerald is dedicated to both bringing to market, and democratizing access to healthcare services and wellness products. For more information, please visit https://www.emerald-organic.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Carie Health, Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Ian Parker Emerald Organic Products Inc. 1-855-540-0354 iparker@emerald-organic.com