Global X ETFs to Liquidate Five ETFs

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds, today announced the scheduled liquidation of five ETFs (the “Funds”), based on an ongoing review process of its product lineup to ensure it meets the evolving needs of its clients. The ETFs scheduled for liquidation include:

Global X Scientific Beta U.S. ETF (SCIU)

Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF (SCID)

Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (SCIX)

Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF (SCIJ)

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (SOIL)\

Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Funds prior to the end of the trading day on Friday, August 21, 2020, and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. The Funds will cease trading at the end of the trading day on Friday, August 21, 2020. The Funds will liquidate on or around Friday, August 28, 2020. Any person holding shares in the Funds as of the liquidation date will receive a cash distribution equal to the net asset value of their shares as of that date. Global X Management Company LLC, the adviser to the Funds, will bear all fees and expenses that may be incurred in connection with the liquidation of the Funds and the distribution of cash proceeds to investors, other than brokerage fees and other related expenses. The Funds represent less than 1% of the assets of Global X ETFs.

ABOUT GLOBAL X

Global X was founded in 2008 with the mission of listening to and empowering clients to invest wisely in unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 70 ETF strategies. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, a Seoul-based global enterprise which offers asset management expertise worldwide. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Disclosures:

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Narrowly focused investments may be subject to higher volatility.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Global X NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. The closing price is the Mid-Point between the Bid and Ask price as of the close of exchange. Closing price returns do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s summary or full prospectuses, available at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments.

Frank Taylor Global X (646) 808-3647 franktaylor9@gmail.com