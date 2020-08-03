Hallador Energy Company Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ – HNRG) today reported income of $0.25 million, $0.01 per share and adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million.



Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Hallador was profitable, despite the pandemic which wreaked havoc on energy markets. We further lowered our cost structure and debt levels, while focusing on helping customers manage inventory levels. We are cautiously optimistic as coal shipments, energy markets and hopefully the world have begun a recovery."

During Q2 2020, production costs fell to $28.94 per ton, a 9% reduction over the prior quarter, even as shipment delays resulted in lower sales volumes.





In the first half of 2020, bank debt was reduced by $19 million, and operating cash flow was $17.2 million, in spite of coal inventories increasing by $13.8 million. We anticipate shipments to improve in the second half of the year and inventory levels to decline, improving operating cash flow.





As of June 30, 2020, our liquidity was $52.6 million and our leverage ratio remained below 3.0X, which is comfortably within our covenant of 4.0X.

Solid Sales Position Through 2022

° Due to the impacts and economic uncertainty of COVID-19, the Company is suspending sales guidance but still carries a strong contracted sales position through 2022.

Contracted Estimated Tons Priced Year (millions)* per ton 2020 (Q3 – Q4) 3.7 $ 40.10 2021 5.2 $ 40.10 2022 5.3 $ 40.60 14.2

* Contracted tons are subject to adjustment due to the exercise of customer options to either take additional tons or reduce tonnage if such options exist in the customer contract.







The table below represents some of our critical metrics (in thousands except for per ton data):



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income (loss) $ 254 $ (3,344 ) $ (3,406 ) $ 3,656 Total Revenues $ 52,081 $ 72,310 $ 114,619 $ 161,623 Tons Sold 1,244 1,807 2,770 3,937 Average Price per Ton $ 40.57 $ 39.35 $ 40.58 $ 39.71 Bank Debt $ 161,113 $ 173,100 $ 161,113 $ 173,100 Operating Cash Flow $ 918 $ 2,864 $ 17,174 $ 23,711 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 13,175 $ 16,423 $ 27,074 $ 41,658 Adjusted Free Cash Flow ** $ 6,281 $ 5,943 $ 13,094 $ 20,595

*Defined as EBITDA plus stock-based compensation, ARO accretion, change in fair value of fuel hedges, less the effects of our equity method investments and Hourglass Sands.



**Defined as net income plus deferred income taxes, DD&A, ARO accretion, change in fair value of fuel hedges, and stock compensation, less maintenance capex and the effects of our equity method investments.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that the presentation of such additional financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations because these measures when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide additional information about our core operating performance and ability to generate and distribute cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the financial and analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operation, compensation, and planning decisions, and (iii) present measurements that investors, rating agencies, and debt holders have indicated are useful in assessing our results.



Reconciliation of GAAP "net income" to non-GAAP "adjusted EBITDA" (in thousands).

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 254 $ (3,344 ) $ (3,406 ) $ 3,656 Income tax expense (benefit) (618 ) 191 (2,794 ) 155 Loss from Hourglass Sands 63 140 141 391 (Income) loss from equity method investments (1,231 ) 132 (1,286 ) 166 DD&A 10,215 12,092 20,838 23,824 ARO accretion 343 314 676 623 Gain on impairment and disposal of assets — (100 ) — (100 ) Gain on marketable securities — (45 ) (14 ) (348 ) Interest Expense 2,834 5,369 8,548 9,988 Other amortization 1,396 1,156 2,822 2,291 Change in fair value of fuel hedges (398 ) - 913 — Stock-based compensation 317 518 636 1,012 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,175 $ 16,423 $ 27,074 $ 41,658





Reconciliation of GAAP "net income" to non-GAAP "adjusted free cash flow" (in thousands).



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 254 $ (3,344 ) $ (3,406 ) $ 3,656 (Income) loss from equity method investments (1,231 ) 132 (1,286 ) 166 Deferred income tax benefit (618 ) 113 (2,270 ) 306 DD&A 10,217 12,096 20,844 23,834 ARO accretion 343 314 676 623 Deferred financing costs amortization 609 542 1,076 1,085 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (617 ) 1,843 1,976 2,856 Change in fair value of fuel hedges (398 ) — 913 — Gain on sale of assets — (100 ) — (100 ) Maintenance capex (2,578 ) (6,164 ) (6,048 ) (12,836 ) Stock-based compensation less taxes paid 300 511 619 1,005 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 6,281 $ 5,943 $ 13,094 $ 20,595





Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador or Sunrise, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.



