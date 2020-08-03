MDC teacher workshop to show how pollination can be used as an educational tool

WINONA, Mo. – Plant pollination by insects provides a variety of economic, environmental, and aesthetic benefits to humans. On top of this, it can be a great teaching tool, too.

Teachers can learn how pollination can make their curriculums grow at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Teacher workshop “Building a Pollinator Garden for your Schoolyard Using Discover Nature Schools.” This workshop will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 13 at MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center, at 20086 U.S. Highway 60 near Winona.

At this workshop, educators can learn about MDC’s free Missouri-based Discover Nature Schools Units and MDC staff will explain how these units can help transform a pollinator garden into a classroom.

“If you are not able to take a field trip this year, why not bring the field trip to you and your school through this place-based project,” said MDC Conservation Educator Mary Beth Factor. “During these unique times, bringing the outdoors to your classroom is a great way to continue your science investigations. Plus, the grant money associated with these curriculums can be used towards building your outdoor learning space.”

Teachers will learn about different types of pollinators, what type of pollinator garden options are available and how to use local resources to fulfill your plan. There will be time given during this workshop for teachers to create a three-year plan in preparation to give to administrators, complete with a timeline of progress completion outlined by our participants.

MDC staff are following COVID-19 protocol to protect all participants in this workshop. This workshop is limited to seven teachers. Staff will be wearing masks and hand sanitizer will be provided. All materials used will be disinfected prior to the start of the workshop and after each use.

People can register for this workshop through the MDC teacher portal page, which is found at mdc.mo.gov/teacher.

For more information about this workshop, contact MDC Conservation Educator Mary Beth Factor at MaryBeth.Factor@mdc.mo.gov.