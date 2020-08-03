Secretary Gorbea Reminds Rhode Islanders of August 9 Voter Registration Deadline

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is reminding Rhode Islanders that they have until Sunday, August 9, to register to vote or update their voter information for the September 8 statewide primary election. Rhode Islanders can check their voter registration status by using the Department of State's Voter Information Center. Eligible residents can register to vote in three ways:

1) Go online to vote.ri.gov 2) Download a voter registration form and submit it to your local board of canvassers by August 9 3) Drop off a voter registration form at one of the locations listed for your community at the bottom of this release

"Rhode Islanders have several options for voting safely and securely during the COVID-19 pandemic, but being registered is the first step," said Secretary Gorbea. "Go to vote.ri.gov to register to vote or make sure your information is up to date. Then you can choose to either vote safely from home, vote early in-person at your city or town hall, or vote at a polling place on Primary Day."

Another important date for voters to be aware of – Tuesday, August 11 is the deadline for registered voters to disaffiliate from their political party prior to the September 8 primary election.

If you are affiliated with a specific political party, you may only vote in that party's primary. Unaffiliated, also known as independent, voters can vote in any party primary. However, by casting a vote in a party primary, you automatically become affiliated with that party under Rhode Island law.

If you vote by mail ballot and want to return to an unaffiliated status, you may do so by updating your record at vote.ri.gov and changing your party. You can also complete a new paper voter registration form or contact your local board of canvassers. You will officially return to your unaffiliated status in 30 days.

If you vote at the polls and want to return to an unaffiliated status, you may request a "disaffiliation form" from poll workers and fill it out before leaving the polling place. You will officially return to your unaffiliated status in 30 days.

Local in-person voter registration locations:

Barrington: No Primary Bristol: Bristol Police Station 395 Metacom Ave. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Burrillville: Burrillville Town Hall 105 Harrisville Main St., Harrisville 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Central Falls: Central Falls Police Station 160 Illinois Ave. 8:00 am to 12:00 pm Charlestown: Charlestown Police Station 4901 Old Post Rd. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Coventry: Coventry Town Hall 1670 Flat River Rd. 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Cranston: Cranston Board of Canvassers 869 Park Ave. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Cumberland: Cumberland Police Station 1379 Diamond Hill Rd. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm East Greenwich: East Greenwich Police Station Vestibule 176 First Ave. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm East Providence: East Providence City Hall - Drop Box 145 Taunton Ave. 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Exeter: Exeter Town Clerk Office Bldg. 675 Ten Rod Rd. Until 4:00 pm Foster: Foster Town Hall 181 Howard Hill Rd. 8:30 am - 4:00 pm Glocester: Glocester Town Hall - Drop Box 1145 Putnam Pike In person voter registration 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Hopkinton: Hopkinton Town Hall 1 Town House Rd. 8:30 am - 4:30 pm Jamestown: Jamestown Town Hall 93 Narragansett Ave. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Johnston: Johnston Police Station 1651 Atwood Ave. 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Lincoln: No Primary Little Compton: Little Compton Public Safety Complex 60 Simmons Rd. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Middletown: Middletown Town Hall 350 East Main Rd. 8:00 am - 4:00 pm Narragansett: Narragansett Town Hall 25 Fifth Ave. Until 4:00 pm New Shoreham: New Shoreham Town Hall - Drop Box 16 Old Town Rd. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Newport: Newport City Hall - Drop Box 43 Broadway (Drop Box located on Bull St.) Until 4:00 pm North Kingstown: North Kingstown Police Station 8166 Post Rd. 8:30 am - 4:00 pm North Providence: North Providence Police Station 1835 Mineral Spring Ave. 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm North Smithfield: North Smithfield Police Station 575 Smithfield Rd. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Pawtucket: Slater Park Pavilion - Carousel Parking Lot Armistice Blvd. 10:00 am - 3:00 pm Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Hall--South Entrance Drop Box 2200 East Main Rd. 8:30 am - 4:30 pm Providence: Providence Safety Complex - Outside the Auditorium 325 Washington St. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Richmond: Richmond Town Hall 5 Richmond Townhouse Rd. 9:00 - 4:00 pm Scituate: Scituate Town Hall 195 Danielson Pike, North Scituate 8:30 am - 4:00 pm Smithfield: Smithfield Police Station 215 Pleasant View Ave. 8:30 am to 4:30 pm South Kingstown: South Kingstown Town Hall - Drop Box 180 High St. Wakefield: 8:30 am - 4:00 pm Tiverton: Tiverton Police Station 20 Industrial Way 7:00 am to 4:00 pm Warren: No Primary Warwick: Annex Building 3275 Post Rd. Drop box until 4:00 pm West Warwick: West Warwick Town Hall 1170 Main St. 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Westerly: Westerly Town Hall - Drop Box 45 Broad St. Until 4:00 pm Woonsocket: Woonsocket Police Station 242 Clinton St. 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

La Secretaria Gorbea le recuerda a los habitantes de Rhode Island de la fecha límite del 9 de agosto de inscripción de votantes

PROVIDENCE, RI - La Secretaria de Estado Nellie M. Gorbea le recuerda a los habitantes de Rhode Island que tienen hasta el domingo 9 de agosto para inscribirse para votar o actualizar su información de votante para la elección primaria estatal del 8 de septiembre. Los habitantes de Rhode Island pueden verificar el estado de su registro de votantes utilizando el Centro de Información al Votante del Departamento de Estado. Los residentes elegibles pueden inscribirse para votar de tres modos:

1) Por internet en vote.ri.gov 2) Descargando un formulario de inscripción de votantes y envíelo a su junta local de elecciones antes del 9 de agosto 3) Presentando un formulario de inscripción de votantes en uno de los lugares indicados para su comunidad en la parte inferior de este comunicado

"Los habitantes de Rhode Island tienen varias opciones para votar de forma segura durante la pandemia COVID-19, pero inscribirse es el primer paso," dijo la Secretaria Gorbea. "Visite a vote.ri.gov para inscribirse para votar o asegúrese de que su información esté actualizada. Entonces podrás elegir entre votar de forma segura desde casa, votar por adelantdo en persona en tu ciudad o ayuntamiento, o votar en un lugar de votación el día de las elecciones primarias."

Otra fecha importante que los votantes deben saber es: el martes 11 de agosto es la fecha límite para que los votantes inscritos se desafilien de su partido político antes de las elecciones primarias del 8 de septiembre.

Si están afiliados a un partido político específico, sólo pueden votar en las primarias de ese partido. Los votantes no afiliados, también conocidos como independientes, pueden votar en las primarias de cualquier partido. Sin embargo, al emitir un voto en las primarias de un partido, usted se convierte automáticamente en afiliado de ese partido bajo la ley de Rhode Island.

Si usted vota por correo y desea volver a ser no afiliado, puede hacerlo actualizando su registro en vote.ri.gov y cambiando de partido. También puede completar un nuevo formulario de inscripción de votantes en papel o comunicarse con su junta local de elecciones. Volverá oficialmente a su estado de no afiliado en 30 días.

Si vota en las urnas y desea volver a su estado de no afiliado, puede solicitar un "formulario de desafiliación" a los trabajadores electorales y rellenarlo antes de irse el lugar de votación. Volverá oficialmente a su condición de no afiliado en 30 días.

