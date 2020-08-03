Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,227 in the last 365 days.

Internet Safety Guide for Seniors

Please use the link below to view an all-encompassing Internet Safety Guide for Seniors, which includes information on how to protect your computer, avoid common scams, how to recognize legitimate websites, and how to safely purchase items and use online banking and social media. This guide also includes information on what to do if your data has been breached. 

You just read:

Internet Safety Guide for Seniors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.