Educational Resources for Migrant Families

Idaho Educational Resources

Idaho State Department of Education

650 West State Street, Boise, ID 83720-0027

 

Ms. Sarah Seamount

Coordinator, Migrant Education

sseamount@sde.idaho.gov

Phone: (208) 332-6958

Fax: (208) 334-2228

 

Office of Migrant Education Program Officer

Sarah Martinez

Sarah.Martinez@ed.gov

(202) 260-1334

 

Head Start or Preschool Locator Tool

To Find Head Start or Preschool Programs for Migrant Children in your area, please use the Head Start Locator Tool here: https://www.nmshsa.org/local-grantee/find-a-local-migrant-program/

 

Educational Resources for Migrant Families

