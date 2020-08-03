Educational Resources for Migrant Families
Idaho Educational Resources
Idaho State Department of Education
650 West State Street, Boise, ID 83720-0027
Ms. Sarah Seamount
Coordinator, Migrant Education
Phone: (208) 332-6958
Fax: (208) 334-2228
Office of Migrant Education Program Officer
Sarah Martinez
(202) 260-1334
Head Start or Preschool Locator Tool
To Find Head Start or Preschool Programs for Migrant Children in your area, please use the Head Start Locator Tool here: https://www.nmshsa.org/local-grantee/find-a-local-migrant-program/
National Educational Resources
