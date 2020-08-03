AlloVir Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 18,687,500 shares of common stock, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase up to 2,437,500 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $17.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the common stock was offered by AlloVir. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by AlloVir, were approximately $317.7 million. AlloVir’s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “ALVR.”



Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler & Co. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on July 29, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; from SVB Leerink LLC, by mail at One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6218, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AlloVir

AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in patients with severely weakened immune systems. The company’s innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, multi-virus specific T cells targeting devastating viruses for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir’s technology and manufacturing process enables the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio.

Media contact:

Courtney Heath

ScientPR

AlloVirPR@scientpr.com

617-872-2462

Investor contact:

Medha Chadha

AlloVir

ir@allovir.com