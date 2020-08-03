PureHeart Energy’s Organic NRG Water to Debut at ECRM’s Annual Vitamin, Weight Management, Beverage & Sports Nutrition Program for Retail Buyers/Sellers

Long-Lasting Energy Water in Two Great Flavors: Pineapple & Mango and Lime & Mint

PureHeart Energy, which plans to bring two great-tasting organic energy-water drinks to America this year, will debut at ECRM's Vitamin, Weight Management, Beverage, and Sports Nutrition Program in October.



ECRM is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. Because of COVID-19, ECRM has turned the annual live shows at hotels into virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers.

“We are excited that more than 50 of the top retailers in the country will get to learn about Organic NRG Water,” said Bill Boyd, one of the co-founders of PureHeart Energy, which is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “ECRM allows us to promote our 100 percent Organic NRG Water to retailers, such as CVS Health, Sam’s Club, and Walgreens.”

PureHeart Energy’s Organic NRG Water’s ingredients include organic fruits, grape sugar, spring water and caffeine from South American Guarana berries. NRG Water, which comes in Pineapple & Mango and Lime & Mint flavors, is vegan and gluten-free with caffeine levels equivalent to two shots of espresso.

“There is nothing on the market like our NRG Water,” Boyd said. “The energy comes from organic Guarana berries mixed with grape sugar that is absorbed quickly and provides a stamina boost to your body and mind.”

Compared to other energy drinks on the market, NRG Water is healthier and contains fewer calories.

“You also don’t get a sugar shock from NRG Water,” he added.

Boyd said American consumers today are more health-conscious than ever before.

“People are even more concerned about staying healthy today because of the pandemic health crisis,” he said. “Consumers are looking for healthier energy drink options that have organic ingredients and less sugar. NRG Water is for them.”

PureHeart Organic NRG Water is a brand new product that also addresses the growing consumer demand that the brands they buy are socially-responsible companies.

“Organic NRG Water meets the needs of today’s consumers who want to stay healthy, but also aligns with their social values,” said Kim Kristensen, another co-founder of PureHeart Energy. “As a company, Bill and I recognized that more consumers want organic products and brands that reflect their values.”

PureHeart Energy is dedicated to sustainable and socially responsible business practices.

“We want to leave the world in a better place than when we arrived,” Boyd said. “We choose suppliers for our products that minimize the negative effect on the environment and offer good working conditions for their employees.”

NRG Water, which should appeal to everyday active men and women, will soon be available in America.

For more information, visit pureheartenergy.com .

Andrew Polin PureHeart Energy 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com