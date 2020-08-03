Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Brian V. Ytterberg Joins Dresner Partners as Senior Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that Brian V. Ytterberg, has joined Dresner Partners as Senior Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer.  Mr. Ytterberg has over thirty years of merger and acquisition, capital raising and corporate finance transaction experience, including involvement in over 100 merger and acquisition transactions totaling approximately $4 billion of transaction value and involvement in raising approximately $1 billion of capital.  These transactions occurred in numerous industries including industrial products and manufacturing, food, consumer products, financial services, and business services.

“Brian’s previous leadership roles and diverse investment banking experience across a variety of industries, makes him uniquely qualified to serve as Chief Operating Officer and assist in managing various aspects of our business,” said Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners.  “I am very pleased to welcome Brian to the firm and look forward to working closely with him on both short and long-term strategic initiatives.” 

“I am excited to join Dresner Partners,” said Brian Ytterberg.  “The firm has a rich history, outstanding capabilities, and a great team.  I have known Steve Dresner for many years, and look forward to working with him and the team to continue to grow the firm.”

Prior to joining Dresner Partners, Mr. Ytterberg was a Managing Director with XLCS Partners, a Chicago-based middle-market investment bank, where he led the execution of M&A transactions in a number of industries.  Prior to joining XLCS Partners, Mr. Ytterberg worked for a family office and a private equity firm where he sourced and executed private equity investments.

Mr. Ytterberg also headed the investment banking group at Howe Barnes Hoefer & Arnett (now part of Raymond James).  Prior to that Mr. Ytterberg was a Managing Director in the M&A group of Bank One Capital Markets (now part of JP Morgan Chase).  Mr. Ytterberg also held management positions with KPMG and Price Waterhouse.

Mr. Ytterberg holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. in Accounting and Economics from Augustana College. 

About Dresner Partners
Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Boston, Boca Raton, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif.  For nearly 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations and strategic consulting services.  Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market.  An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development.  More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com.  You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

David E. Gutierrez, Head of PR, IR and Corporate Development, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com           

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312) 780-7206, sdresner@dresnerco.com﻿
Brian V. Ytterberg, Senior Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, (312) 780-7239, bytterberg@dresnerco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5d50fd8-17f4-4095-a801-8c8e16481db7

Brian V. Ytterberg has joined Dresner Partners as Senior Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer.

