Green Plains Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Results for the Second Quarter of 2020:



Net loss attributable to the company of $8.2 million, or $(0.24) per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $17.9 million

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $183.6 million; $289.0 million available under working capital facilities

Industrial high-quality alcohol sales positively impacted the quarter

Green Plains Cattle Company achieved record results

Announced USP grade alcohol upgrades for Green Plains York LLC and Green Plains Wood River LLC

Secured a $75 million project based financing line, which is expected to close during the third quarter to support high protein production expansion and announced Green Plains Wood River LLC’s high protein project

Green Plains Partners refinancing of debt facility completed

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Net loss attributable to the company was $8.2 million, or $(0.24) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020 compared with a net loss of $45.3 million, or $(1.13) per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Revenues were $418.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared with $630.6 million for the same period last year.

“Our efforts toward a total transformation of Green Plains continue to make progress as our second quarter saw benefits from all aspects of our plan,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer. “Our positive second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $17.9 million and positive free cash flow resulted from contributions of our high-quality alcohol production, Project 24 initiatives, high protein production and another record quarter in our cattle business. Overall, our production platform achieved the highest per gallon margin in seven quarters. Our results included a positive contribution from our York, Nebraska biorefinery as we executed on a number of sales into the sanitizer and disinfectant markets. Our proudest and most impactful initiative of the quarter came from our employees who led efforts to get cleaning products containing York’s high-quality alcohol into local communities through our donation program to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The Company continued to execute on its Project 24 and protein strategy initiatives during the quarter. In July, Green Plains Fairmont completed its Project 24 upgrade and is starting up operations, which will result in significantly lower operating costs combined with a reduction in its carbon footprint. The Company has now completed over 55% of the originally planned Project 24 initiatives. Green Plains Mount Vernon’s Project 24 conversion is underway and is expected to be in service during the fourth quarter 2020. Project 24 is expected to be complete by the end of the first quarter 2021, and to drive overall operating expense below $0.24 per gallon as the technology is integrated across the platform.

“Our transformation to Green Plains 2.0 is gaining momentum with the startup of Shenandoah’s high-protein facility now complete, the announced upgrade to USP grade alcohol at York and Wood River, and continuing innovation and development in novel feed ingredients in coordination with Optimal Aqua,” added Becker. “As we begin to engage with various partnerships to enhance the quality and nutritional factors of our high protein products in the coming months, our transformation will continue to accelerate. Our balance sheet remains strong, as we ended the quarter with over $183 million in cash, and expect to have ample liquidity and access to project based capital to continue our transformation.”

“With Green Plains Shenandoah’s high-protein system achieving 100% production of quality high protein ingredients to supply our pet and aquaculture customers, we remain confident in deploying this technology across our production platform. For this reason, we chose our Wood River, Nebraska facility to be the second location for implementation of high protein production,” commented Becker. “We have chosen Fluid Quip Technologies to engineer, design and construct the facility and expect completion late in the second quarter of 2021. The recent approval of a $75 million dollar loan facility to help fund the construction of the second and third high protein production facilities further validates this strategy.”

Results of Operations

Green Plains sold 149.9 million gallons of ethanol during the second quarter of 2020, compared with 224.0 million gallons for the same period in 2019. The adjusted consolidated ethanol crush margin was $13.9 million, or $0.09 per gallon, for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $(19.9) million, or $(0.09) per gallon, for the same period in 2019. The consolidated ethanol crush margin is the ethanol production segment’s operating income before depreciation and amortization, which includes corn oil and high protein corn meal, plus intercompany storage, transportation and other fees, net of related expenses.

Consolidated revenues decreased $212.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared with the same period in 2019, due primarily to lower production volumes of ethanol, distillers grains and corn oil.

Operating loss decreased $27.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared with the same period last year. Interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020, decreased $1.6 million compared with the same period in 2019. Income tax benefit was $11.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $15.3 million for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $37.4 million due to equity earnings from our Green Plains Cattle Company joint venture, as well as higher earnings from our ethanol production segment driven by FCC Grade alcohol sales from our York, Neb. location.

In the second quarter, the company filed its preliminary 2019 federal income tax return, as well as a refund claim with the IRS to carry back its 2019 NOL to prior years. As a result, the company recorded an additional income tax benefit of approximately $5.5 million during the second quarter related to the CARES Act in addition to adjustments to certain valuation allowances.

Segment Information

The company reports the financial and operating performance for the following four operating segments: (1) ethanol production, which includes the production of ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distillers grains and corn oil, (2) agribusiness and energy services, which includes grain handling and storage, commodity marketing and merchant trading for company-produced and third-party ethanol, distillers grains, corn oil, natural gas and other commodities, (3) food and ingredients, which includes food-grade corn oil and (4) partnership, which includes fuel storage and transportation services. Intercompany fees charged to the ethanol production segment for storage and logistics services, grain procurement and product sales are included in the partnership and agribusiness and energy services segments and eliminated upon consolidation. Third-party costs of grain consumed and revenues from product sales are reported directly in the ethanol production segment.







GREEN PLAINS INC. SEGMENT OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 % Var. 2020 2019 % Var. Revenues: Ethanol production $ 290,542 $ 450,943 (35.6 ) % $ 766,267 $ 721,776 6.2 % Agribusiness and energy services 130,456 184,968 (29.5 ) 293,645 354,176 (17.1 ) Food and ingredients - - * - 1,452 * Partnership 20,381 20,825 (2.1 ) 40,652 41,912 (3.0 ) Intersegment eliminations (23,390 ) (26,166 ) (10.6 ) (49,706 ) (50,105 ) (0.8 ) $ 417,989 $ 630,570 (33.7 ) % $ 1,050,858 $ 1,069,211 (1.7 ) % Gross margin: Ethanol production $ 6,368 $ (32,409 ) 119.6 % $ (7,057 ) $ (55,063 ) 87.2 % Agribusiness and energy services 4,688 8,754 (46.4 ) 11,375 18,336 (38.0 ) Food and ingredients - (6 ) * - (70 ) * Partnership 20,381 20,825 (2.1 ) 40,652 41,912 (3.0 ) Intersegment eliminations (4,309 ) (554 ) * (2,201 ) (4,255 ) 48.3 $ 27,128 $ (3,390 ) * % $ 42,769 $ 860 * % Depreciation and amortization: Ethanol production $ 17,184 $ 15,437 11.3 % $ 33,082 $ 30,777 7.5 % Agribusiness and energy services 556 552 0.7 1,109 1,101 0.7 Partnership 966 771 25.3 1,927 1,756 9.7 Corporate activities 669 751 (10.9 ) 1,337 1,501 (10.9 ) $ 19,375 $ 17,511 10.6 % $ 37,455 $ 35,135 6.6 % Operating income (loss): Ethanol production $ (18,792 ) $ (53,885 ) (65.1 ) % $ (79,573 ) $ (98,077 ) (18.9 ) % Agribusiness and energy services 351 4,341 (91.9 ) 2,911 9,645 (69.8 ) Food and ingredients - (5 ) * - (70 ) * Partnership 12,225 13,156 (7.1 ) 24,655 25,707 (4.1 ) Intersegment eliminations (4,283 ) (528 ) * (2,150 ) (4,205 ) (48.9 ) Corporate activities (8,869 ) (9,724 ) (8.8 ) (19,539 ) (18,283 ) 6.9 $ (19,368 ) $ (46,645 ) (58.5 ) % $ (73,696 ) $ (85,283 ) (13.6 ) % Adjusted EBITDA: Ethanol production $ (1,607 ) $ (38,737 ) 95.9 % $ (45,732 ) $ (67,240 ) 32.0 % Agribusiness and energy services 1,037 4,899 (78.8 ) 4,165 10,761 (61.3 ) Food and ingredients - (5 ) * - (69 ) * Partnership 13,366 14,017 (4.6 ) 26,914 27,788 (3.1 ) Intersegment eliminations (4,283 ) (528 ) * (2,150 ) (4,205 ) 48.9 Corporate activities (1) 7,381 (8,326 ) 188.7 8,329 (14,705 ) 156.6 EBITDA 15,894 (28,680 ) 155.4 (8,474 ) (47,670 ) 82.2 EBITDA adjustments related to discontinued operations - 8,911 * - 9,232 * Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees 2,041 310 * 4,978 641 * Noncash goodwill impairment - - * 24,091 - * Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,935 $ (19,459 ) 192.2 % $ 20,595 $ (37,797 ) 154.5 % (1) Includes corporate expenses, offset by earnings from equity method investments of $12.0 million and $19.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. * Percentage variance not considered meaningful.









GREEN PLAINS INC. SELECTED OPERATING DATA (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 % Var. 2020 2019 % Var. Ethanol production Ethanol sold (gallons) 149,872 224,023 (33.1 ) % 390,338 379,063 3.0 % Distillers grains sold (equivalent dried tons) 383 586 (34.6 ) 1,025 984 4.2 Corn oil sold (pounds) 39,496 53,040 (25.5 ) 102,048 88,023 15.9 Corn consumed (bushels) 51,908 77,963 (33.4 ) 135,791 132,004 2.9 Agribusiness and energy services Domestic ethanol sold (gallons) 145,853 255,149 (42.8 ) 355,436 394,648 (9.9 ) Export ethanol sold (gallons) 68,789 74,843 (8.1 ) 168,509 162,431 3.7 214,642 329,992 (35.0 ) 523,945 557,079 (5.9 ) Partnership Storage and throughput (gallons) 150,047 225,140 (33.4 ) 391,685 380,832 2.8





GREEN PLAINS INC. CONSOLIDATED CRUSH MARGIN (unaudited, in thousands except per gallon amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ per gallon produced) Ethanol production operating loss $ (18,792 ) $ (53,885 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.24 ) Depreciation and amortization 17,184 15,437 0.12 0.07 Total adjusted ethanol production (1,608 ) (38,448 ) (0.01 ) (0.17 ) Intercompany fees, net: Storage and logistics (partnership) 12,290 12,920 0.08 0.06 Marketing and agribusiness fees

(agribusiness and energy services) 3,221 5,583 0.02 0.02 Consolidated ethanol crush margin $ 13,903 $ (19,945 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.09 )

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On June 30, 2020, Green Plains had $183.6 million in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and $289.0 million available under committed working capital revolving credit agreements, which are subject to restrictions and other lending conditions. Total debt outstanding at June 30, 2020, was $509.3 million, including $131.4 million outstanding debt under working capital revolvers and other short-term borrowing arrangements and $126.9 million of debt related to Green Plains Partners, net of debt issuance costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins to measure the company’s financial performance and to internally manage its businesses. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization excluding the change in right-of-use assets. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments related to operational results of Green Plains Cattle prior to its disposition which are recorded as discontinued operations, and our proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of our equity method investees and noncash goodwill impairment. Management believes these measures provide useful information to investors for comparison with peer and other companies. These measures should not be considered alternatives to net income or segment operating income, which are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP calculations may vary from company to company. Accordingly, the company’s computation of adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of another company.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations that include corn processing, grain handling and storage and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading corn processors in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of sustainable biofuels and sustainable high-protein and novel feed ingredients. Green Plains owns a 50% interest in Green Plains Cattle Company LLC and owns a 49.0% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com.

About Green Plains Partners LP

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views, which are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans and objectives that are not historical in nature. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include: disruption caused by health epidemics, such as the coronavirus outbreak, competition in the industries in which Green Plains operates; commodity market risks, financial market risks; counterparty risks; risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, including changes to tax laws; risks related to closing and achieving anticipated results from acquisitions and disposals. Other factors can include risks associated with Green Plains’ ability to realize higher margins anticipated from the company’s high protein feed initiative or to achieve anticipated savings from Project 24 and other risks discussed in Green Plains’ reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Green Plains assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.





Consolidated Financial Results

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 163,362 $ 245,977 Restricted cash 20,234 23,919 Accounts receivable, net 67,185 107,183 Income tax receivable 57,714 6,216 Inventories 173,121 252,992 Other current assets 34,439 31,626 Total current assets 516,055 667,913 Property and equipment, net 850,369 827,271 Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,408 52,476 Investment in equity method investees 113,763 68,998 Other assets 40,480 81,560 Total assets $ 1,571,075 $ 1,698,218 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 93,566 $ 156,693 Accrued and other liabilities 32,231 39,384 Derivative financial instruments 15,459 8,721 Current operating lease liabilities 14,684 16,626 Short-term notes payable and other borrowings 131,425 187,812 Current maturities of long-term debt 36,647 132,555 Total current liabilities 324,012 541,791 Long-term debt 341,219 243,990 Long-term operating lease liabilities 38,865 38,314 Other liabilities 9,709 8,837 Total liabilities 713,805 832,932 Stockholders' equity Total Green Plains stockholders' equity 741,779 751,905 Noncontrolling interests 115,491 113,381 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,571,075 $ 1,698,218







GREEN PLAINS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 % Var. 2020 2019 % Var. Revenues Product $ 416,605 $ 628,878 (33.8 ) % $ 1,048,186 $ 1,065,214 (1.6 ) % Services 1,384 1,692 (18.2 ) 2,672 3,997 (33.1 ) Total revenues 417,989 630,570 (33.7 ) 1,050,858 1,069,211 (1.7 ) Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization expenses reflected below) 390,861 633,960 (38.3 ) 1,008,089 1,068,351 (5.6 ) Operations and maintenance 6,603 6,234 5.9 12,763 13,098 (2.6 ) Selling, general and administrative 20,518 19,510 5.2 42,156 37,910 11.2 Goodwill impairment - - * 24,091 - * Depreciation and amortization 19,375 17,511 10.6 37,455 35,135 6.6 Total costs and expenses 437,357 677,215 (35.4 ) 1,124,554 1,154,494 (2.6 ) Operating loss from continuing operations (19,368 ) (46,645 ) (58.5 ) (73,696 ) (85,283 ) (13.6 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 47 860 (94.5 ) 640 2,046 (68.7 ) Interest expense (9,670 ) (11,249 ) (14.0 ) (19,367 ) (20,980 ) (7.7 ) Other, net 14 (370 ) (103.8 ) 850 542 56.8 Total other expense (9,609 ) (10,759 ) (10.7 ) (17,877 ) (18,392 ) (2.8 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investees (28,977 ) (57,404 ) (49.5 ) (91,573 ) (103,675 ) (11.7 ) Income tax benefit 11,458 15,322 (25.2 ) 55,741 28,265 97.2 Income (loss) from equity method investees, net of income taxes 12,045 (36 ) * 20,011 (110 ) * Net loss from continuing operations including noncontrolling interest (5,474 ) (42,118 ) (87.0 ) (15,821 ) (75,520 ) (79.1 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - 1,939 * - (2,530 ) * Net loss (5,474 ) (40,179 ) (86.4 ) (15,821 ) (78,050 ) (79.7 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,740 5,163 (46.9 ) 8,838 10,091 (12.4 ) Net loss attributable to Green Plains $ (8,214 ) $ (45,342 ) (81.9 ) % $ (24,659 ) $ (88,141 ) (72.0 ) % Earnings per share - basic and diluted Net loss from continuing operations $ (0.24 ) $ (1.18 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (2.13 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations - 0.05 - (0.06 ) Net loss attributable to Green Plains $ (0.24 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (2.19 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 34,603 40,081 34,634 40,200 Diluted 34,603 40,081 34,634 40,200

* Percentage variance not considered meaningful.

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Loss from continuing operations including noncontrolling interest $ (15,821 ) $ (75,520 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - (2,530 ) Net loss (15,821 ) (78,050 ) Noncash operating adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 37,455 35,135 Goodwill impairment 24,091 - Deferred income taxes (18,132 ) (27,543 ) Other 8,235 15,937 Net change in working capital 30,109 11,447 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations 65,937 (43,074 ) Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations - 10,865 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 65,937 (32,209 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, net (63,881 ) (20,016 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets, net - 3,155 Other investing activities (4,098 ) - Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (67,979 ) (16,861 ) Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations - (3,451 ) Net cash used in investing activities (67,979 ) (20,312 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds (payments) - long-term debt 2,684 102,575 Net payments - short-term borrowings (64,090 ) (33,699 ) Payment for repurchase of common stock (11,479 ) (39,870 ) Other (11,373 ) (20,979 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - continuing operations (84,258 ) 8,027 Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations - (39,793 ) Net cash used in financing activities (84,258 ) (31,766 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (86,300 ) (84,287 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 269,896 283,284 Discontinued operations cash activity included above: Add: Cash balance included in current assets of discontinued operations at beginning of period - 34,911 Less: Cash balance included in current assets of discontinued operations at end of period - (2 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 183,596 $ 233,906 Continued on following page









GREEN PLAINS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Continued from previous page Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 163,362 $ 193,280 Restricted cash 20,234 40,628 Discontinued operations cash activity included above: Less: Cash balance included in current assets of discontinued operations at end of period - (2 ) Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 183,596 $ 233,906





GREEN PLAINS INC. RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss from continuing operations including noncontrolling interest $ (5,474 ) $ (42,118 ) $ (15,821 ) $ (75,520 ) Interest expense 9,670 11,249 19,367 20,980 Income tax benefit, net of equity method income tax expense (7,677 ) (15,322 ) (49,475 ) (28,265 ) Depreciation and amortization (1) 19,375 17,511 37,455 35,135 EBITDA 15,894 (28,680 ) (8,474 ) (47,670 ) EBITDA adjustments related to discontinued operations - 8,911 - 9,232 Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments to equity method investees 2,041 310 4,978 641 Noncash goodwill impairment - - 24,091 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,935 $ (19,459 ) $ 20,595 $ (37,797 )

(1) Excludes the change in operating lease right-of-use assets and amortization of debt issuance costs.



