Avid Technology Announces Q2 2020 Results

Operating Income Increased 214% Year-Over-Year from Improved Gross Margin and Significantly Reduced Operating Expenses

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID), a leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced its second quarter 2020 financial results.

During the second quarter, the Recurring Revenue components of the company’s business were resilient despite the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Company reported record subscription revenue of $16.4 million, up 68% year-over-year and maintenance revenue was stable, resulting in 8.5% year-over-year growth in Annual Contract Value. Also, in the quarter, Avid significantly improved its profitability as a result of higher gross margin coupled with a more efficient cost structure. The year-over-year improvement in gross margin of 760 basis points was a result of a greater portion of revenue coming from higher-margin software in the quarter and benefits from expense reductions in non-material cost of sales. Profitability was also enhanced by the $11 million year-over-year reduction in operating expenses in the quarter, which the Company will continue to closely manage towards the target of at least a $30 million reduction for fiscal 2020.

For the second quarter, total revenue declined year-over-year, as the non-Recurring Revenue portions of the Company’s business related to product and professional services continued to be negatively impacted by weaker demand as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, which has caused the postponement or cancellation of many live music and major sporting events, and the temporary suspension of many film and television productions.

During the quarter, the Company repaid the remaining $28.9 million of outstanding convertible notes at their maturity using available cash. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $55.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. The Company’s leverage ratio under the financing agreement dropped to 4.3x as of June 30, 2020, as a result of the year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter, and the Company remains well below the covenant levels in the financing agreement as amended in May 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Business Highlights

Subscription revenue was $16.4 million, up 68.3% year-over-year.

Paid Cloud-enabled software subscriptions increased by approximately 24,000 during the quarter, to approximately 242,000 at June 30, 2020, an increase of 63.9% year-over-year in total paid subscriptions.

Subscription and Maintenance revenue was $47.0 million, up 13.5% year-over-year.

Total revenue was $79.3 million, down (19.7%) year-over-year.

Gross margin was 65.0%, up 760 basis points year-over-year. Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 65.4%, up 600 basis points year-over-year.

Operating expenses were $43.5 million, a decrease of (19.6%) year-over-year. Non-GAAP Operating Expenses were $40.5 million, a decrease of (21.7%) year-over-year.

Operating income was $8.1 million, an increase of 214.0% year-over-year. Non-GAAP Operating Income was $11.3 million, an increase of 65.2% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.5 million, an increase of 43.3% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 17.0%, up 750 basis points year-over-year.

Net income per common share was $0.04, up from a loss per common share of ($0.25) in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP Net Income per Share was $0.12, up from Non-GAAP Net Income per Share of $0.02 in the second quarter of 2019.



Net cash (used in) operating activities was ($3.5) million in the quarter, a decrease of ($0.8) million compared to Net cash (used in) operating activities of ($2.7) million in the second quarter of 2019.

Free Cash Flow was ($5.2) million, a decrease of ($0.7) million compared to ($4.5) million in the second quarter of 2019.

LTM Recurring Revenue was 69.8% of the Company’s revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020, up from 58.1% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019.

Annual Contract Value was $265.3 million as of June 30, 2020, up 8.5% from $244.6 million as of June 30, 2019.

Jeff Rosica, Avid’s CEO and President stated, “While the COVID-19 pandemic continued to negatively impact the Company’s business during the second quarter, we are pleased with the strength of our creative subscription business, which continued its strong growth in the quarter, and with the resilience of our recurring revenue business. COVID-19 continues to temporarily reduce customer demand for parts of our non-recurring product business, but we expect demand to gradually improve as we get further into the second half of 2020.” Mr. Rosica continued, “The COVID-19 pandemic has also created opportunities to grow strategic portions of the business. We are adjusting our strategy and our investments to respond to the changes in the market which are informed by ongoing discussions with customers across the media industry, placing greater focus on the products and solutions that we believe will drive profitable growth as we emerge in the post-COVID environment. We are committed to making the changes we need to make to ensure that Avid exits this pandemic as a stronger and more profitable company.”

Ken Gayron, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Avid, said, “We made substantial progress in driving our higher margin revenue streams and improving our cost structure in the second quarter, resulting in strong growth in profitability.” Mr. Gayron continued, “We also made significant progress in improving our working capital position in the quarter, including by reducing accounts payable by more than $17 million during the quarter, that we believe should provide a strong foundation for improved Free Cash Flow in the second half of 2020. Finally, we expect to see continued improvement in our balance sheet and leverage position that we believe should enable the Company to improve its cost of capital and profitability over time.”

Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 3, 2020

Avid will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. ET. Participants may join the webcast in listen-only mode and access the presentation slides using the link on the Avid Investor Relations website, which can be found on the events tab at ir.avid.com. Participants who would like to ask a question, can access the call by dialing +1 323-289-6576 and referencing confirmation code 7030762. Please connect at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. A replay of the call will also be available for a limited time on the Avid Investor Relations website shortly after the completion of the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operational Metrics

Avid includes non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Operating Income, and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share. The Company also includes the operational metrics of Cloud-enabled software subscriptions, Recurring Revenue, LTM Recurring Revenue % and Annual Contract Value in this release. Avid believes the non-GAAP financial measures and operational metrics provided in this release provide helpful information to investors with respect to evaluating the Company’s performance. Unless noted, all financial and operating information is reported based on actual exchange rates. Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures and operational metrics are included in our Form 8-K filed today. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to the Company's comparable GAAP financial measures for the periods presented are set forth below and are also included in the supplemental financial and operational data sheet available on our investor relations webpage at ir.avid.com, which also includes definitions of all operational metrics. Unless noted, all financial and operating information is reported based on actual exchange rates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future financial performance or position, results of operations, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and other statements that are not historical fact. You can identify forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “should”, “seek”, or other comparable terms.

Readers of this press release should understand that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors relating to our business and operations, all of which are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on our business, suppliers, consumers, customers and employees; our liquidity; our ability to execute our strategic plan including our cost saving strategies, and to meet customer needs; our ability to retain and hire key personnel; our ability to produce innovative products in response to changing market demand, particularly in the media industry; our ability to successfully accomplish our product development plans; competitive factors; history of losses; fluctuations in our revenue based on, among other things, our performance and risks in particular geographies or markets; our higher indebtedness and ability to service it and meet the obligations thereunder; restrictions in our credit facilities; our move to a subscription model and related effect on our revenues and ability to predict future revenues; fluctuations in subscription and maintenance renewal rates; elongated sales cycles; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; seasonal factors; adverse changes in economic conditions; variances in our revenue backlog and the realization thereof; risks related to the availability and prices of raw materials, including any negative effects caused by inflation, weather conditions, or health pandemics; disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain and/or operations, including from the COVID-19 outbreak; the costs, disruption, and diversion of management's attention due to the COVID-19 outbreak; the possibility of legal proceedings adverse to our Company; and other risks described in our reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, the business may be adversely affected by future legislative, regulatory or other changes, including tax law changes, as well as other economic, business and/or competitive factors. The risks included above are not exhaustive. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements includes in this press release which speak only as to the date of this press release. We undertake no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited - in thousands except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenues: Products $ 27,635 $ 50,326 $ 62,346 $ 104,722 Services 51,646 48,375 103,388 97,298 Total net revenues 79,281 98,701 165,734 202,020 Cost of revenues: Products 16,954 28,058 37,916 55,658 Services 10,765 12,195 23,105 24,682 Amortization of intangible assets — 1,788 — 3,738 Total cost of revenues 27,719 42,041 61,021 84,078 Gross profit 51,562 56,660 104,713 117,942 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,068 15,180 28,493 31,465 Marketing and selling 19,690 26,129 44,979 51,007 General and administrative 10,604 12,721 23,348 26,509 Amortization of intangible assets — 332 — 695 Restructuring costs, net 140 (269 ) 285 289 Total operating expenses 43,502 54,093 97,105 109,965 Operating income 8,060 2,567 7,608 7,977 Interest and other expense, net (5,498 ) (13,290 ) (10,781 ) (18,475 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,562 (10,723 ) (3,173 ) (10,498 ) Provision for income taxes 717 — 839 438 Net income (loss) $ 1,845 $ (10,723 ) $ (4,012 ) $ (10,936 ) Net income (loss) per common share – basic and diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.25 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 43,719 42,560 43,486 42,305 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 44,180 42,560 43,486 42,305





AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to Non-GAAP financial measures

(unaudited - in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP revenue GAAP revenue $ 79,281 $ 98,701 $ 165,734 $ 202,020 Non-GAAP Gross Profit GAAP gross profit $ 51,562 $ 56,660 $ 104,713 $ 117,942 Amortization of intangible assets — 1,788 — 3,738 Stock-based compensation 275 167 475 235 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 51,837 $ 58,615 $ 105,188 $ 121,915 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 65.4 % 59.4 % 63.5 % 60.3 % Non-GAAP Operating Expenses GAAP operating expenses $ 43,502 $ 54,093 $ 97,105 $ 109,965 Less Amortization of intangible assets (105 ) (332 ) (201 ) (695 ) Less Stock-based compensation (2,450 ) (1,838 ) (4,359 ) (3,507 ) Less Restructuring costs, net (140 ) 269 (285 ) (289 ) Less Restatement costs — (6 ) — 2 Less Acquisition, integration and other costs — (274 ) 183 (425 ) Less Efficiency program costs (235 ) (155 ) (366 ) (158 ) Less COVID-19 related expenses (62 ) — (248 ) — Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 40,510 $ 51,757 $ 91,829 $ 104,893 Non-GAAP Operating Income GAAP operating income $ 8,060 $ 2,567 $ 7,608 $ 7,977 Amortization of intangible assets 105 2,120 201 4,433 Stock-based compensation 2,726 2,005 4,835 3,742 Restructuring costs, net 140 (269 ) 285 289 Restatement costs — 6 — (2 ) Acquisition, integration and other costs — 274 (183 ) 425 Efficiency program costs 235 155 366 158 COVID-19 related expenses 62 — 248 — Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 11,328 $ 6,858 $ 13,360 $ 17,022 Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Operating Income (from above) $ 11,328 $ 6,858 $ 13,360 $ 17,022 Depreciation 2,172 2,564 4,314 4,992 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,500 $ 9,422 $ 17,674 $ 22,014 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.0 % 9.5 % 10.7 % 10.9 % Non-GAAP Net Income Non-GAAP Operating Income (from above) $ 11,328 $ 6,858 $ 13,360 $ 17,022 Less Non-GAAP Interest and other expense (5,498 ) (5,994 ) (10,774 ) (11,179 ) Less Non-GAAP Income Tax (748 ) 21 (880 ) (455 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 5,082 $ 885 $ 1,706 $ 5,388 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 43,719 42,560 43,486 42,305 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 44,180 43,532 44,227 43,130 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share - basic and diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.13 Free Cash Flow GAAP net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (3,507 ) $ (2,713 ) $ (9,112 ) $ 3,663 Capital expenditures (1,733 ) (1,809 ) (3,212 ) (3,576 ) Free Cash Flow $ (5,240 ) $ (4,522 ) $ (12,324 ) $ 87 Free Cash Flow conversion of Adjusted EBITDA (38.8 )% (48.0 )% (69.7 )% 0.4 %

These non-GAAP measures reflect how Avid manages its businesses internally. Avid’s non-GAAP measures may vary from how other companies present non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements, and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with, disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.





AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,662 $ 69,085 Restricted cash 1,663 1,663 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,160 and $958 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 52,909 73,773 Inventories 29,650 29,166 Prepaid expenses 9,658 9,425 Contract assets 18,246 19,494 Other current assets 5,588 6,125 Total current assets 173,376 208,731 Property and equipment, net 18,421 19,580 Goodwill 32,643 32,643 Right of use assets 28,876 29,747 Long-term deferred tax assets 7,078 7,479 Other long-term assets 4,974 6,113 Total assets $ 265,368 $ 304,293 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,853 $ 39,888 Accrued compensation and benefits 22,347 19,524 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 29,240 36,759 Income taxes payable 1,990 1,945 Short-term debt 3,385 30,554 Deferred revenue 74,193 83,589 Total current liabilities 149,008 212,259 Long-term debt 227,392 199,034 Long-term deferred revenue 11,530 14,312 Long-term lease liabilities 28,482 28,127 Other long-term liabilities 5,448 5,646 Total liabilities 421,860 459,378 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock $ 437 $ 430 Additional paid-in capital 1,030,303 1,027,824 Accumulated deficit (1,183,421 ) (1,179,409 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,811 ) (3,930 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (156,492 ) (155,085 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 265,368 $ 304,293





AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited - in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (4,012 ) $ (10,936 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,330 9,424 Allowance for (recovery from) doubtful accounts 1,205 (48 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,835 3,743 Non-cash interest expense 3,433 5,966 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 2,878 Unrealized foreign currency transaction (gains) losses (112 ) 105 Benefit from deferred taxes 383 43 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 18,783 9,168 Inventories (484 ) (1,149 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (547 ) (1,095 ) Accounts payable (22,003 ) (167 ) Accrued expenses, compensation and benefits and other liabilities (4,057 ) (6,106 ) Income taxes payable 66 (6 ) Deferred revenue and contract assets (10,932 ) (8,157 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (9,112 ) 3,663 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,212 ) (3,576 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,212 ) (3,576 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit 22,000 — Proceeds from long-term debt 7,800 79,289 Repayment of debt (695 ) (714 ) Payments for repurchase of outstanding notes (28,867 ) (76,269 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under employee stock plans — 309 Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings for net settlement of equity awards (2,357 ) (1,895 ) Unwind capped call cash receipt 875 27 Payments for credit facility issuance costs (289 ) (5,979 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,533 ) (5,232 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 682 (3 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,175 ) (5,148 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 72,575 68,094 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 59,400 $ 62,946 Supplemental information: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,662 $ 50,955 Restricted cash $ 1,663 $ 9,020 Restricted cash included in other long-term assets $ 2,075 $ 2,971 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 59,400 $ 62,946





AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Supplemental Revenue Information

(unaudited - in millions)

Backlog Disclosure for Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 Revenue Backlog* Deferred Revenue $ 85.7 $ 95.4 $ 93.5 Other Backlog 337.9 339.6 351.3 Total Revenue Backlog $ 423.6 $ 435.0 $ 444.8 The expected timing of recognition of revenue backlog as of June 30, 2020 is as follows: 2020 2021 2022 Thereafter Total Deferred Revenue $ 54.6 $ 24 $ 4.4 $ 2.7 $ 85.7 Other Backlog 67.4 114.2 83.6 72.7 337.9 Total Revenue Backlog $ 122.0 $ 138.2 $ 88.0 $ 75.4 $ 423.6 *A definition of Revenue Backlog is included in the supplemental financial and operational data sheet available on our investor relations webpage at ir.avid.com.



