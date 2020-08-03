Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:  RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $1,206,578 or $0.15 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  This compares to consolidated earnings of $1,138,555 or $0.14 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  CEO Paul Nester stated, “We experienced earnings growth driven primarily by improved utility margins, net of prior year rate case estimates, and the investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP).”

Earnings for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 were $11,349,435 or $1.40 per diluted share outstanding compared to $8,927,266 or $1.11 per diluted share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019.  Nester attributed the significant increase in trailing twelve-month net income to improved utility margins associated with infrastructure replacement programs, implementation of the new non-gas rates, and the investment in the MVP.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 is not indicative of the results to be expected for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 as quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions generally result in greater earnings during the winter months.  Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic creates significant economic uncertainty for the remainder of fiscal 2020.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters.  The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements.  In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the third quarter and twelve months are as follows:

RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
               
Operating revenues $ 11,071,918   $ 11,682,950     $ 63,146,971   $ 68,145,798
Operating expenses   9,736,255     10,045,893       49,239,011     56,326,695
Operating income   1,335,663     1,637,057       13,907,960     11,819,103
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate   1,205,574     777,193       4,470,184     2,391,549
Other income (expense), net   52,556     (5,967 )     638,345     393,190
Interest expense   986,203     925,698       4,093,103     3,267,271
Income before income taxes   1,607,590     1,482,585       14,923,386     11,336,571
Income tax expense   401,012     344,030       3,573,951     2,409,305
               
Net income $ 1,206,578   $ 1,138,555     $ 11,349,435   $ 8,927,266
               
Net earnings per share of common stock:              
Basic $ 0.15   $ 0.14     $ 1.40   $ 1.11
Diluted $ 0.15   $ 0.14     $ 1.40   $ 1.11
               
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.175   $ 0.165     $ 0.690   $ 0.650
               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:            
Basic   8,143,887     8,051,944       8,104,298     8,019,728
Diluted   8,159,324     8,088,270       8,129,737     8,063,073
               


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(Unaudited)  
         
  June 30,
Assets 2020   2019
Current assets $ 12,545,512     $ 13,256,420  
Total utility plant, net   194,049,965       177,816,330  
Other assets   66,745,281       53,350,288  
         
Total Assets $ 273,340,758     $ 244,423,038  
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Current liabilities $ 15,070,172     $ 23,546,484  
Long-term debt, net   116,346,967       90,470,806  
Deferred credits and other liabilities   51,672,467       45,668,813  
Total Liabilities   183,089,606       159,686,103  
Stockholders' Equity   90,251,152       84,736,935  
         
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 273,340,758     $ 244,423,038  
         


Contact:     Randall P. Burton, II
Vice President and CFO
Telephone:   540-777-3997
     

