Crawford & Company Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75% of CRD-A, voting as a class.

GAAP Consolidated Results

Second Quarter 2020

Revenues before reimbursements of $234.4 million, compared with $256.9 million for the 2019 second quarter





Net income attributable to shareholders of $5.9 million, compared with $2.6 million in the same period last year





Diluted earnings per share of $0.11 for CRD-A and $0.11 for CRD-B, compared with $0.06 for CRD-A and $0.04 for CRD-B in the prior year second quarter

Non-GAAP Consolidated Results

Second Quarter 2020

Non-GAAP results for the 2020 second quarter have been presented on a constant dollar basis to 2019 and exclude the non-cash income tax impact of the first quarter 2020 goodwill impairment of $2.2 million and the loss on disposition of business of $0.3 million. Non-GAAP consolidated results for the 2019 quarter exclude arbitration and claim settlements of $11.4 million.

Revenues before reimbursements, on a non-GAAP basis, of $240.2 million, compared with $256.9 million for the 2019 second quarter





Net income attributable to shareholders, on a non-GAAP basis, totaled $8.8 million in the 2020 second quarter, compared with $11.0 million in the same period last year





Diluted earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis, of $0.16 for CRD-A and $0.16 for CRD-B in the 2020 second quarter, compared with $0.21 for CRD-A and $0.19 for CRD-B in the prior year second quarter





Consolidated adjusted operating earnings, on a non-GAAP basis, were $18.7 million, or 7.8% of non-GAAP revenues, in the 2020 second quarter, compared with $22.5 million, or 8.8% of revenues, in the 2019 second quarter





Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $25.9 million, or 10.8% of non-GAAP revenues, in the 2020 second quarter, compared with $31.2 million, or 12.1% of revenues, in the 2019 second quarter

Management Comments

Mr. Rohit Verma, chief executive officer of Crawford & Company, stated, “Our second quarter 2020 operating results were below 2019 levels, however, we consider the operating earnings of $18.7 million generated for the quarter to be a strong result considering the current global economic backdrop. These operating earnings represent a significant improvement over the $7.0 million we reported in this year’s first quarter. While we saw weakness in our Broadspire business due to the economic downturn, our loss adjusting businesses capitalized on the new business wins over the last two years which had been suppressed due to lack of weather activity. Our momentum is strong, but could be dampened by the increasing COVID-19 infection rate in the U.S. and the possibility of future waves globally.”

Mr. Verma concluded, “I would like to thank all our employees and our customers. Our employees have demonstrated strong commitment to our purpose, enabling the highest level of service even in these difficult times. I am thankful to our customers who continue to place their confidence and trust in us, giving us the opportunity to live our purpose of restoring and enhancing, lives businesses and communities.”

Segment Results for the Second Quarter

Crawford TPA Solutions

Crawford TPA Solutions segment revenues before reimbursements were $86.7 million in the 2020 second quarter, decreasing from $99.5 million in the 2019 second quarter. Absent foreign currency rate fluctuations of $(0.9) million, second quarter 2020 revenues would have been $87.6 million, down 12.0% from prior year second quarter.

Excluding centralized indirect support costs, gross profit decreased to $19.8 million, or a gross margin of 22.8% in 2020 from $23.7 million, or a gross margin of 23.8% in 2019. After allocation of indirect costs, Crawford TPA Solutions recorded operating earnings of $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 representing an operating margin of 3.7% compared with $5.0 million, or 5.1% of revenues, in the 2019 second quarter.

Crawford Claims Solutions

Crawford Claims Solutions revenues before reimbursements were $81.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, decreasing from $86.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. Absent foreign currency rate fluctuations of $(2.8) million, second quarter 2020 revenues would have been $84.3 million, down 2.0% from the prior year second quarter.

Excluding centralized indirect support costs, gross profit decreased to $19.0 million, or a gross margin of 23.3% in 2020 from $19.6 million, or a gross margin of 22.7% in 2019. After the allocation of indirect costs, the segment had operating earnings of $2.8 million in the 2020 second quarter increasing over the $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. The operating margin was 3.4% in the 2020 quarter and 2.0% in the 2019 quarter.

Crawford Specialty Solutions

Crawford Specialty Solutions revenues before reimbursements were $66.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, down from $71.4 million in the same period of 2019. Absent foreign exchange rate fluctuations of $(2.2) million, revenues would have been $68.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, decreasing 4.2% compared with prior year second quarter revenues.

Excluding indirect support costs, gross profit decreased to $25.1 million, or a gross margin of 37.9% in the 2020 quarter, from $25.2 million, or a gross margin of 35.3%, in the 2019 period. After allocation of indirect costs, operating earnings were $14.0 million in the 2020 second quarter increasing over the $12.6 million in the 2019 period. The segment’s operating margin for the 2020 quarter was 21.1% as compared with 17.7% in the 2019 quarter.

Unallocated Corporate and Shared Costs and Credits, Net

Unallocated corporate costs were $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with credits of $3.2 million in the same period of 2019. The increase for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was due to CEO transition costs, severance costs, and an increase in self-insurance expenses, partially offset by a credit from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and a decrease in defined benefit pension expense.

Income Tax Impact of First Quarter Goodwill Impairment

The Company recognized a non-cash goodwill impairment in the 2020 first quarter, totaling $17.7 million, related to its Crawford Claims Solutions segment. Due to the non-discrete income tax treatment of the goodwill impairment, the initial income tax benefit related to the impairment will normalize during the remainder of the year, resulting in a lower full year income tax benefit. During the 2020 second quarter, the impact of this treatment decreased the income tax benefit by $2.2 million, or $0.04 per share.

Subsequent Event

On June 12, 2020, the Company sold its 51% interest in Lloyd Warwick International for cash proceeds of $19.6 million and payment of $3.6 million intercompany indebtedness. Due to the two-month reporting lag for reporting its international results, this transaction will be recognized in the 2020 third quarter. Based on preliminary analysis we estimate this transaction will result in a gain between $10.0 to $12.0 million in the third quarter, or $0.19 to $0.23 per diluted share.

COVID-19

The Company estimates that COVID-19 negatively impacted its revenues in the range of $22.0 to $26.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and negatively impacted its revenues in the range of $25.0 to $29.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The Company expects the ongoing global economic slowdown resulting from COVID-19 could have a material impact to its results of operations, financial condition, and cash flow in one or more future quarters.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The Company’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents position as of June 30, 2020, totaled $60.0 million, compared with $51.8 million at December 31, 2019. The Company’s total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2020, totaled $195.6 million, compared with $177.0 million at December 31, 2019.

The Company’s operations provided $12.0 million of cash during 2020, compared with $8.7 million provided in 2019. The increase in cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to improved collections in billed and unbilled receivables offset by an increase in pension contributions and lower operating earnings. Free cash flow decreased by $2.9 million compared with 2019, reflecting higher software development and capital expenditures in 2020 compared with 2019.

The Company made $3.0 million in contributions to its U.S. defined benefit pension plan and $0.3 million to its U.K. plans for 2020, compared with no contributions to the U.S. plan and $0.3 million to the U.K. plans in 2019.

During 2020, the Company repurchased 155,351 shares of CRD-A and 161,459 of CRD-B at an average cost of $8.42 per share. The total cost of share repurchases during 2020 was $2.7 million. The Company has placed a hold on its current share repurchase plan and did not repurchase any shares during the 2020 second quarter.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Crawford & Company will host a conference call on August 4, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2020 results. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-800-374-2518 and using Conference ID 3377243. A presentation for tomorrow’s call can also be found on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website, http://www.crawco.com. The call will be recorded and available for replay through September 4, 2020. You may dial 1-855-859-2056 to listen to the replay.

Non-GAAP Presentation

In the normal course of business, our operating segments incur certain out-of-pocket expenses that are thereafter reimbursed by our clients. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), these out-of-pocket expenses and associated reimbursements are required to be included when reporting expenses and revenues, respectively, in our consolidated results of operations. In the foregoing discussion and analysis of segment results of operations, we do not include a gross up of segment expenses and revenues for these pass-through reimbursed expenses. The amounts of reimbursed expenses and related revenues offset each other in our results of operations with no impact to our net income or operating earnings. A reconciliation of revenues before reimbursements to consolidated revenues determined in accordance with GAAP is self-evident from the face of the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Operating earnings is the primary financial performance measure used by our senior management and chief operating decision maker (“CODM”) to evaluate the financial performance of our Company and operating segments, and make resource allocation and certain compensation decisions. Unlike net income, segment operating earnings is not a standard performance measure found in GAAP. We believe this measure is useful to others in that it allows them to evaluate segment and consolidated operating performance using the same criteria used by our senior management and CODM. Consolidated operating earnings represent segment earnings including certain unallocated corporate and shared costs, but before net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets, goodwill impairment, restructuring costs, arbitration and claims settlement, loss on disposition of business, income taxes, and net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests.

Gross profit is defined as revenues less direct expenses which exclude indirect overhead expenses allocated to the business. Indirect expenses consist of centralized administrative support costs, regional and local shared services that are allocated to each segment based on usage.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a term defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of adjusted EBITDA might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark our operational results. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to shareholders of the Company with recurring adjustments for depreciation and amortization, net corporate interest expense, income taxes, stock-based compensation expense and foreign exchange fluctuations. Additionally, adjustments for non-recurring expenses for goodwill impairment, restructuring costs, arbitration and claim settlements and loss on disposition of business have been included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

Unallocated corporate and shared costs and credits include expenses and credits related to our chief executive officer and Board of Directors, certain provisions for bad debt allowances or subsequent recoveries such as those related to bankrupt clients, defined benefit pension costs or credits for our frozen U.S. pension plan, certain unallocated professional fees, and certain self-insurance costs and recoveries that are not allocated to our individual operating segments.

Income taxes, net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, and amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets are recurring components of our net income, but they are not considered part of our segment operating earnings because they are managed on a corporate-wide basis. Income taxes are calculated for the Company on a consolidated basis based on statutory rates in effect in the various jurisdictions in which we provide services, and vary significantly by jurisdiction. Net corporate interest expense results from capital structure decisions made by senior management and the Board of Directors, affecting the Company as a whole. Stock option expense represents the non-cash costs generally related to stock options and employee stock purchase plan expenses which are not allocated to our operating segments. Amortization expense is a non-cash expense for finite-lived customer-relationship and trade name intangible assets acquired in business combinations. None of these costs relate directly to the performance of our services or operating activities and, therefore, are excluded from segment operating earnings in order to better assess the results of each segment's operating activities on a consistent basis.

A significant portion of our operations are international. These international operations subject us to foreign exchange fluctuations. The following table illustrates revenue as a percentage of total revenue for the major currencies of the geographic areas that Crawford does business:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ( in thousands ) June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Geographic Area Currency USD

equivalent % of total USD

equivalent % of total USD

equivalent % of total USD

equivalent % of total U.S. USD $ 131,888 56.3 % $ 146,525 57.0 % $ 266,336 56.4 % $ 286,115 56.5 % U.K. GBP 32,561 13.9 % 31,534 12.3 % 64,943 13.8 % 63,123 12.8 % Canada CAD 20,852 8.9 % 28,803 11.2 % 46,072 9.8 % 58,687 12.1 % Australia AUD 18,779 8.0 % 19,319 7.5 % 34,324 7.3 % 35,574 6.6 % Europe EUR 14,019 6.0 % 13,320 5.2 % 27,408 5.8 % 26,185 5.2 % Rest of World Various 16,317 6.9 % 17,380 6.8 % 32,864 6.9 % 34,255 6.8 % Total Revenues, before reimbursements $ 234,416 100.0 % $ 256,881 100.0 % $ 471,947 100.0 % $ 503,939 100.0 %

Following is a reconciliation of segment and consolidated operating earnings to net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company on a GAAP basis:

Three months ended Six months ended ( in thousands ) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Operating earnings: Crawford TPA Solutions $ 3,171 $ 5,026 $ 9,456 $ 11,759 Crawford Claims Solutions 2,789 1,710 (890 ) 1,397 Crawford Specialty Solutions 13,993 12,612 20,950 24,807 Unallocated corporate and shared costs, net (1,709 ) 3,170 (4,259 ) (744 ) Consolidated operating earnings 18,244 22,518 25,257 37,219 (Deduct) add: Net corporate interest expense (2,452 ) (2,468 ) (4,676 ) (5,184 ) Stock option expense (286 ) (413 ) (576 ) (898 ) Amortization expense (2,732 ) (2,802 ) (5,488 ) (5,600 ) Goodwill impairment — — (17,674 ) — Restructuring costs — — (5,714 ) — Arbitration and claim settlements — (11,352 ) — (11,352 ) Loss on disposition of business (341 ) — (341 ) — Income tax (provision) benefit (6,311 ) (2,859 ) 2,175 (5,792 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (224 ) 18 1,536 358 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company $ 5,898 $ 2,642 $ (5,501 ) $ 8,751

Following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company on a GAAP basis to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA:

Three months ended Six months ended ( in thousands ) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company $ 5,898 $ 2,642 $ (5,501 ) $ 8,751 Add (Deduct): Depreciation and amortization 9,390 10,226 19,450 19,850 Stock-based compensation 1,118 1,646 1,998 1,399 Net corporate interest expense 2,452 2,468 4,676 5,184 Goodwill impairment — — 17,674 — Restructuring costs — — 5,714 — Arbitration and claim settlements — 11,352 — 11,352 Loss on disposition of business 341 — 341 — Income tax provision (benefit) 6,311 2,859 (2,175 ) 5,792 Foreign exchange fluctuations 358 — 374 — Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 25,868 $ 31,193 $ 42,551 $ 52,328

Following is a reconciliation of operating cash flow to free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

Six months ended (in thousands) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 12,032 $ 8,739 $ 3,293 Less: Property & Equipment Purchases, net (5,476 ) (3,729 ) (1,747 ) Capitalized Software (internal and external costs) (8,823 ) (4,369 ) (4,454 ) Free Cash Flow $ (2,267 ) $ 641 $ (2,908 )

Following are the reconciliations of GAAP Revenue, Operating Earnings, Pretax Earnings (Loss), Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) Per Share to related non-GAAP Adjusted figures, which reflect 2020 on a constant dollar basis before goodwill impairment, restructuring costs, and loss on disposition of business and for 2019 exclude the results of the arbitration and claim settlements:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 ( in thousands ) Revenues Non-GAAP

Operating

earnings Pretax earnings Net income

attributable to

Crawford &

Company(1) Diluted

earnings per

CRD-A

share(1) Diluted

earnings per

CRD-B

share(1) GAAP $ 234,416 $ 18,244 $ 12,433 $ 5,898 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Adjustments: Income tax impact of first quarter goodwill impairment — — — 2,206 0.04 0.04 Loss on disposition of business — — 341 265 — — Foreign exchange fluctuations 5,832 407 358 384 0.01 0.01 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 240,248 $ 18,651 $ 13,132 $ 8,753 $ 0.16 $ 0.16





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 ( in thousands ) Revenues Non-GAAP

Operating

earnings Pretax earnings Net income

attributable to

Crawford &

Company Diluted

earnings per

CRD-A

share Diluted

earnings per

CRD-B

share GAAP $ 256,881 $ 22,518 $ 5,483 $ 2,642 $ 0.06 $ 0.04 Adjustments: Arbitration and claim settlements — — 11,352 8,389 0.15 0.15 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 256,881 $ 22,518 $ 16,835 $ 11,031 $ 0.21 $ 0.19





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 ( in thousands ) Revenues Non-GAAP

Operating

earnings Pretax (loss)

income Net (loss) income

attributable to

Crawford &

Company(1) Diluted (loss)

earnings per

CRD-A

share(1) Diluted (loss)

earnings per

CRD-B

share(1) GAAP $ 471,947 $ 25,257 $ (9,212 ) $ (5,501 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.12 ) Adjustments: Goodwill impairment — — 17,674 11,339 0.21 0.21 Restructuring costs — — 5,714 3,263 0.06 0.06 Loss on disposition of business — — 341 265 0.01 0.01 Foreign exchange fluctuations 7,100 416 374 374 0.01 0.01 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 479,047 $ 25,673 $ 14,891 $ 9,740 $ 0.19 $ 0.17





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 ( in thousands ) Revenues Non-GAAP

Operating

earnings Pretax earnings Net income

attributable to

Crawford &

Company Diluted

earnings per

CRD-A

share Diluted

earnings per

CRD-B

share GAAP $ 503,939 $ 37,219 $ 8,393 $ 8,751 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 Adjustments: Arbitration and claim settlements — — 11,352 8,389 0.15 0.15 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 503,939 $ 37,219 $ 19,745 $ 17,140 $ 0.33 $ 0.29

(1) The income tax impact of goodwill impairment is based on the estimated annual effective income tax rate. Due to the non-discrete income tax treatment of the first quarter goodwill impairment, the income tax benefit will normalize as income is earned during the remainder of the year, resulting in a lower full year income tax benefit.

Following is information regarding the weighted average shares used in the computation of basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share:

Three months ended Six months ended ( in thousands ) June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 GAAP Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Class A Common Stock 30,521 30,799 30,541 30,729 Class B Common Stock 22,510 23,021 22,544 23,193 Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Class A Common Stock 30,690 31,113 30,541 31,110 Class B Common Stock 22,510 23,021 22,544 23,193 Non-GAAP (2) Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Diluted Earnings Per Share: Class A Common Stock 30,690 31,113 30,747 31,110 Class B Common Stock 22,510 23,021 22,544 23,193

(2) The Company had a net loss for GAAP reporting for the six months ended June 30, 2020, resulting in no additional dilutive securities added to the basic weighted average shares in calculating diluted weighted average shares for GAAP reporting as their impact would be anti-dilutive. As the Company has Non-GAAP positive net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020, these dilutive securities were added back to calculate Non-GAAP earnings per share.

Further information regarding the Company’s operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, financial position as of June 30, 2020, and cash flows for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, is shown on the attached unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

About Crawford & Company

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbols CRD-A and CRD-B. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock than on the voting Class B Common Stock, subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of Class A Common Stock must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of Class B Common Stock, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75% of the Class A Common Stock, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com .

Earnings per share may be different between CRD-A and CRD-B due to the payment of a higher per share dividend on CRD-A than CRD-B, and the impact that has on the earnings per share calculation according to generally accepted accounting principles.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the expected future financial condition, results of operations and earnings outlook of Crawford & Company. Statements, both qualitative and quantitative, that are not historical facts may be “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or Crawford & Company’s present expectations. Accordingly, no one should place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Crawford & Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise or not arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. For further information regarding Crawford & Company, including factors that could cause our actual financial condition, results or earnings to differ from those described in any forward-looking statements, please read Crawford & Company’s reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov and in the Investor Relations section of Crawford & Company’s website at www.crawco.com.

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 % Change Revenues: Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 234,416 $ 256,881 (9 )% Reimbursements 8,459 10,965 (23 )% Total Revenues 242,875 267,846 (9 )% Costs and Expenses: Costs of Services Provided, Before Reimbursements 163,598 174,927 (6 )% Reimbursements 8,459 10,965 (23 )% Total Costs of Services 172,057 185,892 (7 )% Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses 55,508 60,184 (8 )% Corporate Interest Expense, Net 2,452 2,468 (1 )% Arbitration and Claim Settlements — 11,352 nm Loss on Disposition of Business 341 — nm Total Costs and Expenses 230,358 259,896 (11 )% Other Expense, net (84 ) (2,467 ) (97 )% Income Before Income Taxes 12,433 5,483 127 % Provision for Income Taxes 6,311 2,859 121 % Net Income 6,122 2,624 133 % Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests (224 ) 18 (1344 )% Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company $ 5,898 $ 2,642 123 % Earnings Per Share - Basic: Class A Common Stock $ 0.11 $ 0.06 83 % Class B Common Stock $ 0.11 $ 0.04 175 % Earnings Per Share - Diluted: Class A Common Stock $ 0.11 $ 0.06 83 % Class B Common Stock $ 0.11 $ 0.04 175 % Cash Dividends Per Share: Class A Common Stock $ 0.03 $ 0.07 (57 )% Class B Common Stock $ 0.03 $ 0.05 (40 )%

nm = not meaningful

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 % Change Revenues: Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 471,947 $ 503,939 (6 )% Reimbursements 16,974 20,284 (16 )% Total Revenues 488,921 524,223 (7 )% Costs and Expenses: Costs of Services Provided, Before Reimbursements 341,202 352,815 (3 )% Reimbursements 16,974 20,284 (16 )% Total Costs of Services 358,176 373,099 (4 )% Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses 111,262 118,843 (6 )% Corporate Interest Expense, Net 4,676 5,184 (10 )% Goodwill Impairment 17,674 — nm Restructuring Costs 5,714 — nm Arbitration and Claim Settlements — 11,352 nm Loss on Disposition of Business 341 — nm Total Costs and Expenses 497,843 508,478 (2 )% Other Expense, net (290 ) (1,560 ) (81 )% (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (9,212 ) 14,185 (165 )% (Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes (2,175 ) 5,792 (138 )% Net (Loss) Income (7,037 ) 8,393 (184 )% Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 1,536 358 329 % Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company $ (5,501 ) $ 8,751 (163 )% (Loss) Earnings Per Share - Basic: Class A Common Stock $ (0.10 ) $ 0.18 (156 )% Class B Common Stock $ (0.12 ) $ 0.14 (186 )% (Loss) Earnings Per Share - Diluted: Class A Common Stock $ (0.10 ) $ 0.18 (156 )% Class B Common Stock $ (0.12 ) $ 0.14 (186 )% Cash Dividends Per Share: Class A Common Stock $ 0.10 $ 0.14 (29 )% Class B Common Stock $ 0.08 $ 0.10 (20 )%

nm = not meaningful

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

Unaudited

(In Thousands, Except Par Values)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 59,958 $ 51,802 Accounts Receivable, Net 120,941 128,217 Unbilled Revenues, at Estimated Billable Amounts 106,335 103,894 Income Taxes Receivable 9,590 7,820 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 23,470 23,476 Total Current Assets 320,294 315,209 Net Property and Equipment 30,924 31,425 Other Assets: Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset, Net 106,508 102,354 Goodwill 62,086 80,642 Intangible Assets Arising from Business Acquisitions, Net 68,815 75,083 Capitalized Software Costs, Net 64,000 66,445 Deferred Income Tax Assets 18,550 17,971 Other Noncurrent Assets 76,159 70,884 Total Other Assets 396,118 413,379 Total Assets $ 747,336 $ 760,013 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ INVESTMENT Current Liabilities: Short-Term Borrowings $ 39,887 $ 28,531 Accounts Payable 31,446 34,377 Operating Lease Liability 30,027 30,765 Accrued Compensation and Related Costs 59,625 68,499 Self-Insured Risks 12,318 11,311 Income Taxes Payable — 3,030 Other Accrued Liabilities 33,440 31,449 Deferred Revenues 27,871 28,288 Current Installments of Finance Leases 38 15 Total Current Liabilities 234,652 236,265 Noncurrent Liabilities: Long-Term Debt and Finance Leases, Less Current Installments 155,649 148,408 Operating Lease Liability 93,109 87,064 Deferred Revenues 23,850 24,080 Accrued Pension Liabilities 58,388 65,909 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 31,895 33,410 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 362,891 358,871 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 173 2,310 Shareholders’ Investment: Class A Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value 30,523 30,610 Class B Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value 22,510 22,671 Additional Paid-in Capital 65,063 63,392 Retained Earnings 236,234 249,551 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (208,835 ) (206,907 ) Shareholders’ Investment Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company 145,495 159,317 Noncontrolling Interests 4,125 3,250 Total Shareholders’ Investment 149,620 162,567 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Investment $ 747,336 $ 760,013





CRAWFORD & COMPANY

SUMMARY RESULTS BY OPERATING SEGMENT WITH DIRECT COMPENSATION AND OTHER EXPENSES

Unaudited

(In Thousands, Except Percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Crawford TPA Solutions % Crawford Claims Solutions % Crawford Specialty Solutions % 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 86,725 $ 99,518 (12.9 )% $ 81,451 $ 86,003 (5.3 )% $ 66,240 $ 71,360 (7.2 )% Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor 53,701 60,936 (11.9 )% 52,054 56,065 (7.2 )% 33,878 35,052 (3.3 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 61.9 % 61.2 % 63.9 % 65.2 % 51.1 % 49.1 % Expenses Other than Reimbursements, Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor 29,853 33,556 (11.0 )% 26,608 28,228 (5.7 )% 18,369 23,696 (22.5 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 34.4 % 33.7 % 32.7 % 32.8 % 27.7 % 33.2 % Total Operating Expenses 83,554 94,492 (11.6 )% 78,662 84,293 (6.7 )% 52,247 58,748 (11.1 )% Operating Earnings (1) $ 3,171 $ 5,026 (36.9 )% $ 2,789 $ 1,710 63.1 % $ 13,993 $ 12,612 10.9 % % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 3.7 % 5.1 % 3.4 % 2.0 % 21.1 % 17.7 %

Six Months Ended June 30,

Crawford TPA Solutions % Crawford Claims Solutions % Crawford Specialty Solutions % 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 183,660 $ 197,312 (6.9 )% $ 159,038 $ 169,322 (6.1 )% $ 129,249 $ 137,305 (5.9 )% Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor 112,630 119,317 (5.6 )% 105,434 111,966 (5.8 )% 69,749 70,010 (0.4 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 61.3 % 60.5 % 66.3 % 66.1 % 54.0 % 51.0 % Expenses Other than Reimbursements, Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor 61,574 66,236 (7.0 )% 54,494 55,959 (2.6 )% 38,550 42,488 (9.3 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 33.5 % 33.6 % 34.3 % 33.0 % 29.8 % 30.9 % Total Operating Expenses 174,204 185,553 (6.1 )% 159,928 167,925 (4.8 )% 108,299 112,498 (3.7 )% Operating Earnings (1) $ 9,456 $ 11,759 (19.6 )% $ (890 ) $ 1,397 (163.7 )% $ 20,950 $ 24,807 (15.5 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 5.1 % 6.0 % (0.6 )% 0.8 % 16.2 % 18.1 %

(1) A non-GAAP financial measurement which represents net income attributable to the applicable reporting segment excluding income taxes, net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets, goodwill impairment, restructuring costs, loss on disposition of business, arbitration and claim settlements, and certain unallocated corporate and shared costs and credits. See page 4-5 for additional information about segment operating earnings.

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

SUMMARY RESULTS BY OPERATING SEGMENT WITH DIRECT AND INDIRECT COSTS

Unaudited

(In Thousands, Except Percentages)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Crawford TPA Solutions % Crawford Claims Solutions % Crawford Specialty Solutions % 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 86,725 $ 99,518 (12.9 )% $ 81,451 $ 86,003 (5.3 )% $ 66,240 $ 71,360 (7.2 )% Direct Expense 66,963 75,839 (11.7 )% 62,447 66,451 (6.0 )% 41,157 46,137 (10.8 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 77.2 % 76.2 % 76.7 % 77.3 % 62.1 % 64.7 % Segment Gross Profit 19,762 23,679 (16.5 )% 19,004 19,552 (2.8 )% 25,083 25,223 (0.6 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 22.8 % 23.8 % 23.3 % 22.7 % 37.9 % 35.3 % Indirect Costs 16,591 18,653 (11.1 )% 16,215 17,842 (9.1 )% 11,090 12,611 (12.1 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 19.1 % 18.7 % 19.9 % 20.7 % 16.7 % 17.7 % Operating Earnings (1) $ 3,171 $ 5,026 (36.9 )% $ 2,789 $ 1,710 63.1 % $ 13,993 $ 12,612 10.9 % % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 3.7 % 5.1 % 3.4 % 2.0 % 21.1 % 17.7 %

Six Months Ended June 30,

Crawford TPA Solutions % Crawford Claims Solutions % Crawford Specialty Solutions % 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 183,660 $ 197,312 (6.9 )% $ 159,038 $ 169,322 (6.1 )% $ 129,249 $ 137,305 (5.9 )% Direct Expense 140,657 148,170 (5.1 )% 126,247 132,693 (4.9 )% 85,164 89,641 (5.0 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 76.6 % 75.1 % 79.4 % 78.4 % 65.9 % 65.3 % Segment Gross Profit 43,003 49,142 (12.5 )% 32,791 36,629 (10.5 )% 44,085 47,664 (7.5 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 23.4 % 24.9 % 20.6 % 21.6 % 34.1 % 34.7 % Indirect Costs 33,547 37,383 (10.3 )% 33,681 35,232 (4.4 )% 23,135 22,857 1.2 % % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 18.3 % 18.9 % 21.2 % 20.8 % 17.9 % 16.6 % Operating Earnings (1) $ 9,456 $ 11,759 (19.6 )% $ (890 ) $ 1,397 (163.7 )% $ 20,950 $ 24,807 (15.5 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 5.1 % 6.0 % (0.6 )% 0.8 % 16.2 % 18.1 %

(1) A non-GAAP financial measurement which represents net income attributable to the applicable reporting segment excluding income taxes, net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets, goodwill impairment, restructuring costs, loss on disposition of business, arbitration and claim settlements, and certain unallocated corporate and shared costs and credits. See page 4-5 for additional information about segment operating earnings

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year to Date Period Ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019

Unaudited

(In Thousands)

2020 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net (Loss) Income $ (7,037 ) $ 8,393 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 19,450 19,850 Goodwill Impairment 17,674 — Stock-Based Compensation Costs 1,998 1,399 Loss on Disposition of Business 341 — Arbitration and Claim Settlements — 11,352 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable, Net 5,473 (4,086 ) Unbilled Revenues, Net (7,000 ) (11,848 ) Accrued or Prepaid Income Taxes (6,806 ) (563 ) Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities (3,405 ) (16,048 ) Deferred Revenues (457 ) 962 Accrued Retirement Costs (4,975 ) (343 ) Prepaid Expenses and Other Operating Activities (3,224 ) (329 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 12,032 8,739 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Acquisitions of Property and Equipment (5,476 ) (3,729 ) Capitalization of Computer Software Costs (8,823 ) (4,369 ) Proceeds from sale of business component (87 ) — Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (14,386 ) (8,098 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Cash Dividends Paid (4,859 ) (6,595 ) Proceeds from Shares Purchased Under Employee Stock-Based Compensation Plans 10 850 Repurchases of Common Stock (2,666 ) (19,585 ) Cash paid for equity investments (292 ) — Increases in Revolving Credit Facility Borrowings 73,340 51,408 Payments on Revolving Credit Facility Borrowings (54,124 ) (40,611 ) Payments on Finance Lease Obligations (10 ) (53 ) Capitalized Loan Costs — (8 ) Dividends Paid to Noncontrolling Interests — (280 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Financing Activities 11,399 (14,874 ) Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents (889 ) 264 Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 8,156 (13,969 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 51,802 53,119 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 59,958 $ 39,150



