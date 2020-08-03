STERIS Announces Financial Results for Fiscal 2021 First Quarter

/EIN News/ -- • First quarter revenue declines low-single digits due to reduction in deferrable procedures

• First quarter net income grows low-single digits driven by margin expansion

• Board increases dividend for 15th consecutive year

DUBLIN, IRELAND, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) (“STERIS” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter ended June 30, 2020. Revenue as reported for the quarter decreased 4% to $668.9 million compared with $696.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, with growth in Life Sciences offset by declines in Healthcare and Applied Sterilization Technologies. Constant currency organic revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) declined 3% for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.



“We are pleased with our overall performance during such a challenging time,” said Walt Rosebrough, President and Chief Executive Officer of STERIS. “Our results this quarter reflect the benefits of STERIS’s balanced and diversified business model as well as certain non-recurring items. As anticipated, our Healthcare segment was the most impacted by the reduction of deferrable procedures. Our Life Sciences segment continued its strong performance due to increased demand from pharma Customers focused on vaccines and biologics. Due to the continuing uncertainty we are not providing guidance for fiscal 2021.”

As reported, net income for the first quarter was $88.2 million or $1.03 per diluted share, compared with net income of $84.6 million, or $0.99 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted net income (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $111.8 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income for the previous year’s first quarter of $105.0 million or $1.23 per diluted share.

First Quarter Segment Results

Healthcare revenue as reported declined 10% in the quarter to $399.7 million compared with $445.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, with a 28% decline in consumable revenue and 10% decline in service revenue partially offset by 6% growth in capital equipment revenue. Capital equipment revenue reflects a one-time benefit from the timing of revenue recognition for operating room integration (ORI) products which added approximately $15 million to revenue. Excluding that benefit, capital equipment revenue would have declined 6%. Constant currency organic revenue also declined 10% during the quarter. Healthcare operating income was $82.4 million compared with $90.5 million in last year’s first quarter. The decrease in profitability was primarily due to the decline in revenue, which was somewhat offset by lower operating expenses and approximately $5 million one-time benefit from the timing of ORI revenue recognition previously noted.

Fiscal 2021 first quarter revenue for Applied Sterilization Technologies decreased 1% as reported to $152.4 million compared with $154.3 million in the same period last year. Constant currency organic revenue was flat, as increased demand for personal protective equipment products offset the impact of reduced volumes from the segment’s core medical device Customers. Segment operating income was $64.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with operating income of $68.0 million in the same period last year primarily due to Customer product mix.

Life Sciences first quarter revenue as reported grew 21% to $116.9 million compared with $96.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, driven by 34% growth in consumable revenue, 14% growth in capital equipment revenue and 6% growth in service revenue. Constant currency organic revenue grew 21% in the quarter. Operating income was $48.5 million compared with $33.0 million in the prior year’s first quarter, primarily driven by increased volume.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operations for the first three months of fiscal 2021 was $134.1 million, compared with $109.3 million in fiscal 2020. Free cash flow (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the first three months of fiscal 2021 was $67.4 million compared with $59.6 million in the prior year period. The increase in free cash flow is primarily due to working capital improvements during the quarter.

Board Announcements

STERIS’s Board of Directors has approved a $0.03 increase in the quarterly interim dividend to $0.40 per share, representing the 15th consecutive year of dividend increases. The dividend is payable September 24, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 27, 2020.

Effective July 28, 2020, the Company has expanded its Board to nine members with the appointment of Christopher Holland. Mr. Holland brings over 30 years of experience to STERIS's Board, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at C.R. Bard prior to the 2017 acquisition by Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Previously Mr. Holland served as Senior Vice President Finance and Treasurer at Aramark, and spent fifteen years at JPMorgan Chase & Co., ultimately in the role of Vice President and Medical Device Sector Head, Investment Banking. Mr. Holland also serves on the Board of Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) and is a member of its Audit and Cybersecurity Committees.

About STERIS

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe. For more information, visit www.steris.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income, free cash flow and constant currency organic revenue are non-GAAP measures that may be used from time to time and should not be considered replacements for GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented in this release with the intent of providing greater transparency to supplemental financial information used by management and the Board of Directors in their financial analysis and operational decision making. These amounts are disclosed so that the reader has the same financial data that management uses with the belief that it will assist investors and other readers in making comparisons to our historical operating results and analyzing the underlying performance of our operations for the periods presented. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered along with our GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure.

Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations, acquisition related transaction costs, integration costs related to acquisitions, redomiciliation and tax restructuring costs, COVID-19 incremental costs, and certain other unusual or non-recurring items. COVID-19 incremental costs includes the additional costs attributable to COVID-19 such as enhanced cleaning protocols, personal protective equipment for our employees, event cancellation fees, and payroll costs associated with our response to COVID-19, net of any government subsidies available. STERIS believes this measure is useful because it excludes items that may not be indicative of or are unrelated to our core operating results and provides a baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses.

The Company defines free cash flow as cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property, plant, equipment and intangibles, plus proceeds from the sale of property, plant, equipment, and intangibles. STERIS believes that free cash flow is a useful measure of the Company’s ability to fund future principal debt repayments and growth outside of core operations, pay cash dividends, and repurchase ordinary shares.

To measure the percentage organic revenue growth, the Company removes the impact of significant acquisitions and divestitures that affect the comparability and trends in revenue. To measure the percentage constant currency organic revenue growth, the impact of changes in currency exchange rates and acquisitions and divestitures that affect the comparability and trends in revenue are removed. The impact of changes in currency exchange rates is calculated by translating current year results at prior year average currency exchange rates.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported sales, gross profit, operating income, net earnings and net earnings per diluted share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company’s operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures below, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and the referenced conference call may contain statements concerning certain trends, expectations, forecasts, estimates, or other forward-looking information affecting or relating to STERIS or its industry, products or activities that are intended to qualify for the protections afforded “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other laws and regulations. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date the statement is made and may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “impact,” “potential,” “confidence,” “improve,” “optimistic,” “deliver,” “orders,” “backlog,” “comfortable,” “trend”, and “seeks,” or the negative of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. Many important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, disruption of production or supplies, changes in market conditions, political events, pending or future claims or litigation, competitive factors, technology advances, actions of regulatory agencies, and changes in laws, government regulations, labeling or product approvals or the application or interpretation thereof. Other risk factors are described in STERIS’s other securities filings, including Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020. Many of these important factors are outside of STERIS’s control. No assurances can be provided as to any result or the timing of any outcome regarding matters described in STERIS’s securities filings or otherwise with respect to any regulatory action, administrative proceedings, government investigations, litigation, warning letters, cost reductions, business strategies, earnings or revenue trends or future financial results. References to products are summaries only and should not be considered the specific terms of the product clearance or literature. Unless legally required, STERIS does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements even if events make clear that any projected results, express or implied, will not be realized. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, (a) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on STERIS’s operations, performance, results, prospects, or value, (b) STERIS's ability to achieve the expected benefits regarding the accounting and tax treatments of the redomiciliation to Ireland (“Redomiciliation”), (c) operating costs, Customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, Customers, clients or suppliers) being greater than expected following the Redomiciliation, (d) STERIS’s ability to meet expectations regarding the accounting and tax treatment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”) or the possibility that anticipated benefits resulting from the TCJA will be less than estimated, (e) changes in tax laws or interpretations that could increase our consolidated tax liabilities, including changes in tax laws that would result in STERIS being treated as a domestic corporation for United States federal tax purposes, (f) the potential for increased pressure on pricing or costs that leads to erosion of profit margins, (g) the possibility that market demand will not develop for new technologies, products or applications or services, or business initiatives will take longer, cost more or produce lower benefits than anticipated, (h) the possibility that application of or compliance with laws, court rulings, certifications, regulations, regulatory actions, including without limitation any of the same relating to FDA, EPA or other regulatory authorities, government investigations, the outcome of any pending or threatened FDA, EPA or other regulatory warning notices, actions, requests, inspections or submissions, or other requirements or standards may delay, limit or prevent new product or service introductions, affect the production, supply and/or marketing of existing products or services or otherwise affect STERIS’s performance, results, prospects or value, (i) the potential of international unrest, economic downturn or effects of currencies, tax assessments, tariffs and/or other trade barriers, adjustments or anticipated rates, raw material costs or availability, benefit or retirement plan costs, or other regulatory compliance costs, (j) the possibility of reduced demand, or reductions in the rate of growth in demand, for STERIS’s products and services, (k) the possibility of delays in receipt of orders, order cancellations, or delays in the manufacture or shipment of ordered products or in the provision of services, (l) the possibility that anticipated growth, cost savings, new product acceptance, performance or approvals, or other results may not be achieved, or that transition, labor, competition, timing, execution, regulatory, governmental, or other issues or risks associated with STERIS’s businesses, industry or initiatives including, without limitation, those matters described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020, and other securities filings, may adversely impact STERIS’s performance, results, prospects or value, (m) the impact on STERIS and its operations, or tax liabilities, of Brexit or the exit of other member countries from the EU, and the Company’s ability to respond to such impacts, (n) the impact on STERIS and its operations of any legislation, regulations or orders, including but not limited to any new trade or tax legislation, regulations or orders, that may be implemented by the U.S. administration or Congress, or of any responses thereto, (o) the possibility that anticipated financial results or benefits of recent acquisitions, or of STERIS’s restructuring efforts, or of recent divestitures, or of restructuring plans will not be realized or will be other than anticipated, and (p) the effects of contractions in credit availability, as well as the ability of STERIS’s Customers and suppliers to adequately access the credit markets when needed.

