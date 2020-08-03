Airinmar selected by Air Methods for warranty and value engineering services

/EIN News/ -- BERKSHIRE, England, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR) subsidiary Airinmar, the top global independent provider of component repair cycle management and aircraft warranty solutions, signed a new services agreement with the world’s largest civilian helicopter operator, Air Methods.

Airinmar’s services will include the identification, claim, recovery and reporting of rotorcraft/aircraft component warranty. Airinmar will compliment Air Methods’ existing processes and apply its proven procedures, support systems and skilled technical staff. With this partnership, Air Methods will also benefit from Airinmar’s value engineering of costs associated with the repair process, including price quotes from suppliers and service vendors. Based on the data analyses and findings, Airinmar identifies cost reductions, as well as process improvements.

“Airinmar’s reputation for effective warranty management, value engineering and ability to customize solutions for our unique fleet makes this partnership important in helping us execute on our operational goals,” said Jay Mahen, Air Methods VP of Supply Chain. “By complementing our team with these cost control services, we will be continuing to optimize our supply chain to provide safe and reliable lifesaving emergency air medical care 24/7/365.”

“We are proud to be providing tailored cost control services to the world’s largest civilian helicopter operator,” said Matt Davies, Airinmar General Manager. “Our service will fit efficiently within Air Methods’ operation at over 300 locations and assist in the reduction of its annual component repair costs.”

For more information on Airinmar’s industry-leading warranty solutions, click here .

# # #

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems and Composite Manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About Airinmar

Airinmar has supported airlines, MROs, OEMs, helicopter operators and military programs for more than 35 years through the delivery of its tailored component repair and warranty management support services, which deliver reduced repair expenditure, improved component availability and enhance operational efficiencies. Airinmar is a subsidiary of global aviation aftermarket leader AAR (NYSE: AIR).

About Air Methods Corporation

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company’s products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘likely,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘seek,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘would,’’ or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled “Risk Factors”, included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2020. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Attachment

Daniela Pietsch AAR Corp +1 630 227 5100 editor@aarcorp.com