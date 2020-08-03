Veeco Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Revenues of $98.6 million, compared with $97.8 million in the same period last year

GAAP net loss of $8.3 million, or $0.17 loss per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $5.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data





GAAP Results Q2 '20 Q2 '19 Revenue $ 98.6 $ 97.8 Net income (loss) $ (8.3 ) $ (15.6 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.33 )





Non-GAAP Results Q2 '20 Q2 '19 Net income (loss) $ 5.5 $ (3.0 ) Operating income (loss) $ 8.0 $ (1.6 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.11 $ (0.06 )

“Despite the pandemic, we have been executing well thanks to our dedicated global team. All of our sites have been operating at or near normal capacity throughout the quarter,” commented William J. Miller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer.

“We have strong customer engagements across multiple product lines and have a healthy backlog. Our Scientific and Industrial market continues to perform well driven by sales to our data storage customers,” continued Dr. Miller. “We again posted solid financials driving Non-GAAP profitability and strong cashflow from operations contributing to significant improvements in year over year profitability. Overall, we believe our transformation is delivering financial results and we are optimistic about the second half of the year.”

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s third quarter 2020:

Revenue is expected in the range of $100 million to $120 million

GAAP earnings (loss) per share is expected in the range of ($0.12) to $0.04

Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.10 to $0.26

Please refer to the tables at the end of this press release for further details.

Conference Call Information

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

Forward-looking Statements

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

-financial tables attached-

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 98,637 $ 97,822 $ 203,139 $ 197,193 Cost of sales 56,743 61,537 114,826 126,192 Gross profit 41,894 36,285 88,313 71,001 Operating expenses, net: Research and development 19,254 22,922 38,449 46,262 Selling, general, and administrative 17,818 19,757 36,123 39,660 Amortization of intangible assets 3,834 4,243 7,671 8,460 Restructuring 472 616 1,097 2,046 Asset impairment 281 — 281 — Other operating expense (income), net (174 ) (44 ) (283 ) (80 ) Total operating expenses, net 41,485 47,494 83,338 96,348 Operating income (loss) 409 (11,209 ) 4,975 (25,347 ) Interest expense, net (5,614 ) (4,211 ) (10,479 ) (8,412 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (3,046 ) — (3,046 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes (8,251 ) (15,420 ) (8,550 ) (33,759 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 51 145 319 336 Net income (loss) $ (8,302 ) $ (15,565 ) $ (8,869 ) $ (34,095 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.17 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.72 ) Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.72 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 48,109 47,112 48,147 47,145 Diluted 48,109 47,112 48,147 47,145





Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 188,203 $ 129,294 Restricted cash 647 657 Short-term investments 112,279 115,252 Accounts receivable, net 67,291 45,666 Contract assets 13,180 25,351 Inventories 136,555 133,067 Deferred cost of sales 1,676 445 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,544 14,966 Assets held for sale — 11,180 Total current assets 538,375 475,878 Property, plant and equipment, net 69,170 75,711 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,981 14,453 Intangible assets, net 53,846 61,518 Goodwill 181,943 181,943 Deferred income taxes 1,555 1,549 Other assets 7,200 7,036 Total assets $ 865,070 $ 818,088 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,973 $ 21,281 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 42,306 41,243 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 58,281 54,870 Income taxes payable 923 830 Total current liabilities 127,483 118,224 Deferred income taxes 5,844 5,648 Long-term debt 317,314 300,068 Operating lease long-term liabilities 9,004 10,300 Other liabilities 10,094 9,336 Total liabilities 469,739 443,576 Total stockholders’ equity 395,331 374,512 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 865,070 $ 818,088





Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Share-Based Three months ended June 30, 2020 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 98,637 $ 98,637 Gross profit 41,894 474 19 42,387 Gross margin 42.5 % 43.0 % Operating expenses 41,485 (2,500 ) (3,834 ) (794 ) 34,357 Operating income (loss) 409 2,974 3,834 813 ^ 8,030 Net income (loss) (8,302 ) 2,974 3,834 7,009 ^ 5,515 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.17 ) $ 0.11 Diluted (0.17 ) 0.11 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 48,109 48,109 Diluted 48,109 48,818

^ - See table below for additional details.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, 2020 Restructuring 472 Asset impairment 281 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 60 Subtotal 813 Non-cash interest expense 3,457 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,046 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (307 ) Total Other 7,009

* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Share-based Three months ended June 30, 2019 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 97,822 $ 97,822 Gross profit 36,285 595 62 36,942 Gross margin 37.1 % 37.8 % Operating expenses 47,494 (3,993 ) (4,243 ) (741 ) 38,517 Operating income (loss) (11,209 ) 4,588 4,243 803 ^ (1,575 ) Net income (loss) (15,565 ) 4,588 4,243 3,751 ^ (2,983 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.33 ) $ (0.06 ) Diluted (0.33 ) (0.06 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 47,112 47,112 Diluted 47,112 47,112

^ - See table below for additional details.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, 2019 Restructuring 616 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 187 Subtotal 803 Non-cash interest expense 3,138 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (190 ) Total Other 3,751

* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors' operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 GAAP Net income (loss) $ (8,302 ) $ (15,565 ) Share-based compensation 2,974 4,588 Amortization 3,834 4,243 Restructuring 472 616 Asset impairment 281 — Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 60 187 Interest (income) expense, net 5,614 4,211 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,046 — Income tax expense (benefit) 51 145 Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 8,030 $ (1,575 )

This table includes financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors' operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.





Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Guidance for the three months ending Share-based September 30, 2020 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 100 - $ 120 $ 100 - $ 120 Gross profit 42 - 51 1 — — 43 - 52 Gross margin 42 % - 44 % 42 % - 44 % Operating expenses 41 - 43 (2 ) (4 ) — 35 - 37 Operating income (loss) 1 - 8 3 4 — 8 - 15 Net income (loss) $ (5 ) - $ 2 3 4 3 $ 5 - $ 12 Income (loss) per diluted common share $ (0.12 ) - $ 0.04 $ 0.10 - $ 0.26 Weighted average number of shares 48 48 48 48

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Guidance for the three months ending September 30, 2020 GAAP Net income (loss) $ (5 ) - $ 2 Share-based compensation 3 - 3 Amortization 4 - 4 Interest expense, net 6 - 6 Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 8 - $ 15

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors' operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.