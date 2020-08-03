Kimball International Announces New Organizational Structure

Market-Centric Structure Designed to Accelerate Market Share Gains

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) today announced a new organizational structure to drive market share gains.



The new organization will be comprised of four market-centric business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality and eBusiness that will enable Kimball International to marshal its significant industry, product and brand expertise to maximize growth opportunities in today’s marketplace. This next phase of the Kimball International Connect Strategy, designated Connect 2.0, specifically addresses the changing industry dynamics brought about by the COVID-19 health crisis and its aftermath.

Kristie Juster, CEO, commented, “Connect 2.0 provides the organizational framework for us to accelerate our ability to redesign and reimagine the new workplace, build a new work from home portfolio, continue to build our talent base in the health vertical and expand our hospitality business into other commercial direct sales markets. In establishing a dedicated eBusiness unit, we are creating a vehicle through which to establish eCommerce capabilities across our brands and end markets.

“I am pleased to note that each of the leaders of these new Business Units has a proven track record, existing knowledge and leadership at Kimball International and together represent a powerful blend of diversity that drives innovative thinking.”

Kourtney L. Smith, President, Workplace, joined Kimball International in 1988 and most recently served as President of the National Office Furniture brand. During her tenure at the Company, Kourtney has built deep experience in both the office and the hospitality industries and has held roles of increasing responsibility in marketing, product development, sales and service.

Phyllis M. Goetz, President, Health, joined the Company in 2019 with more than 30 years of experience in the commercial furniture industry and specific expertise in driving growth and developing strategic partnerships in the healthcare, commercial and design communities. Prior to joining Kimball International, Phyllis held multiple leadership roles in the Healthcare divisions of Herman Miller and Steelcase.

Katherine S. Sigler, President, Hospitality, joined Kimball International in 1990 and was most recently President of Kimball Hospitality. Kathy has held leadership roles in manufacturing products for the hospitality and commercial markets and developed substantial expertise in the areas of operational excellence, complex project management and customer-centric engagement.

Koorosh Sharghi, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, President eBusiness, joined the Company in 2019 with extensive cross-functional experience in business transformation leadership, digital marketing, operations, and finance. Prior to joining the Company, Koorosh held several leadership positions at Newell Brands, where he was responsible for building center-led functions across a portfolio of market-leading brands.

“The four new business units will be supported by the agility and efficiency of our Global Operations and the streamlined center-led structure that we implemented in the first year of our strategic Transformation Plan. I am confident that this new organizational framework, together with the cultural alignment of our Company to excel in times of change, will enable Kimball International to capture additional market share opportunities,” Ms. Juster noted.

For 70 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D’style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establish us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal year 2020, the Company generated $728 million in revenue and employed over 2,800 people. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com .

