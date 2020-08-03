TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (PCB) and radio frequency ("RF") components manufacturer, today announced that members of its management team will virtually attend the following investor conferences:
- The Jefferies Industrials Conference on August 5th, 2020 with presentation at 1:50pm Eastern Time;
- The Needham Industrial Technologies Conference August 10th, 2020;
- The Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware, and Communications Infrastructure Summit on September 1st, 2020; and
- The Deutsche Bank Leveraged Conference on October 6th.
Presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.
About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.
Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
sameer.desai@ttmtech.com
714-327-3050