TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (PCB) and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today announced that members of its management team will virtually attend the following investor conferences:



The Jefferies Industrials Conference on August 5 th , 2020 with presentation at 1:50pm Eastern Time;

, 2020 with presentation at 1:50pm Eastern Time; The Needham Industrial Technologies Conference August 10 th , 2020;

, 2020; The Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware, and Communications Infrastructure Summit on September 1 st , 2020; and

, 2020; and The Deutsche Bank Leveraged Conference on October 6th.

Presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com , and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com .

Contact:

Sameer Desai,

Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

sameer.desai@ttmtech.com

714-327-3050