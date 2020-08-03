Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Zosano Pharma to Present at the BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2020

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its president and chief executive officer, Steven Lo, will present a company overview at the BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2020 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website at http://ir.zosanopharma.com/events-presentations. The archived webcast will remain available for 30 days following the date of the presentation.

About Zosano Pharma
Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s transdermal microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is Qtrypta™ (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered via its transdermal microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. The company anticipates that many of its current and future development programs may enable the company to utilize a regulatory pathway that has the potential to streamline clinical development and accelerate the path towards commercialization. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com.

Zosano Contact:
Christine Matthews
Chief Financial Officer
(510) 745-1200

PR Contacts:
Sylvia Wheeler or Alexandra Santos
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com or asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

