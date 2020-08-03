Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,925 in the last 365 days.

Northampton County: Upcoming Utility Work on PA 512

​County:  Northampton Municipality:  Bushkill and Plainfield Townships Road name:  PA 512 Between:  Bushkill Plaza Lane and PA 33 Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone,. A contractor will be performing work for UGI . Start date:  8/4/20 Est completion date:  8/6/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:

You just read:

Northampton County: Upcoming Utility Work on PA 512

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.