Northampton County: Upcoming Utility Work on PA 512

​County: Northampton Municipality: Bushkill and Plainfield Townships Road name: PA 512 Between: Bushkill Plaza Lane and PA 33 Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone,. A contractor will be performing work for UGI . Start date: 8/4/20 Est completion date: 8/6/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: