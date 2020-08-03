Brad Pyatt Shares Quick and Easy Snacks to Keep at Home During the Pandemic
Brad Pyatt, founder of TRUWOMEN, explains the importance of a healthy snacking and exercise.DENVER, COLORADO, USA, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In times of increased stress (like during a global pandemic), people tend to comfort themselves by eating processed junk food. It's cheap, accessible, and it lasts a long time on the shelf at home. However, those bad eating habits can severely impact your health in negative ways. If you want to keep off the quarantine pounds, try incorporating these quick and healthy snacks recommended by Brad Pyatt, founder of TRUWOMEN.
1. Fresh Fruit
Instead of reaching for ice cream, candy, or cookies, try eating some whole fruit instead. According to Brad Pyatt, fruit is the healthier option because it has fiber and nutrients which help you digest sugars slowly. That means you can eat fruit often without worrying about spiking blood sugar levels. If you aren’t a fan of eating plain whole fruit, consider adding it to other healthy snacks like certain cereals, oatmeal, yogurt, or smoothies.
2. Protein Bars
There are many different kinds of protein bars to choose from. If you go for this healthy snack option, Brad Pyatt notes that it is very important for you to look at the ingredients. Many protein bars are advertised as healthy snacks, but are instead filled with candy-like ingredients. If you are looking for a non-GMO, vegan, and low calorie option, try TRUWOMEN protein bars. Brad Pyatt notes that all ingredients are clean and nutrient-dense while being delicious and tasty.
3. Trail Mix
Nuts are a great source of healthy fats and nutrients. Brad Pyatt explains that just like the other snacks mentioned in this article, there are healthier versions you should be on the lookout for. Avoid trail mix that is loaded with salt, sugar, and oil. Natural mixes are still tasty without all the added ingredients. Brad Pyatt notes that a serving of raw nuts is also a great way to curb cravings and boost your energy throughout the day. Walnuts are the healthiest choice because they are rich with antioxidants. Brad Pyatt also suggests trying cashews and almonds.
4. Popcorn
Making popcorn at home can be a low calorie and filling snack. Brad Pyatt suggests ditching the butter, oil, and salt for some seasoning or nutritional yeast. Many healthy seasonings have no salt content but are packed full of flavor.
5. Hummus
Typically, hummus is made of mashed chickpeas, tahini, garlic, cumin, olive oil, and lemon juice. It can be found in almost every grocery store in a wide variety of flavors! Brad Pyatt recommends reading the ingredients and choosing organic when possible. Hummus itself is plant-based, and pairs well with fresh raw veggies. Try dipping broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, celery, or bell-peppers for a delicious and healthy treat! Hummu and veggies also makes for a great family appetizer.
Changing your diet might not come easy to you. If that is the case, Brad Pyatt suggests replacing one snack per day with a healthier option, slowly transitioning into a better diet. Many people find nutritionists to also be of great help on their health and wellness journey.
