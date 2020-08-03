Vail Valley’s ‘Walden House’ to Auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Walden House atop Whiskey Ridge in Vail Valley. Walden House kitchen Walden House courtyard/atrium Walden House pool

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideally positioned atop Whiskey Ridge in Vail Valley, Colorado, ‘Walden House’, the dream home of the founder of the One&Only Luxury Resorts, will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Top Listing Agent Tye Stockton of The Stockton Group at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty and Co-Marketing Agents Mark Rutstein and Adam Phebus of Iconic Homes at Compass. Offered at $29 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held August 29th–31st via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“There can never be another property quite like this one. It is truly a collector’s estate. The terrain was meticulously planned by landscape architect Edwina Von Gal, and the architect, Annabelle Selldorf, designed everything with nature in mind. Even the lighting, both natural and artificial, reflects her genius, ” said Stockton, adding, “I first worked with Concierge Auctions years ago and just recently had the chance to work with them again, and I'm extremely impressed with how their business has evolved and refined over the years. Launching on the heels of another success in Vail Valley, we’re excited to partner with Concierge Auctions again to bring about a record-setting sale.”

Set on 70 acres and unable to be replicated, Walden House's most distinctive feature is its interaction with its setting. The heart of the living space is a central courtyard that frames the changing colors of columbines and maple trees. Although grand in its footprint, each area's scale and volume were curated with purpose—to enable family interaction while serving as a friendly venue for entertaining guests. A modern staircase with an inverse design pattern showcases Walden House's most unique feature, three perfectly stacked bedrooms leading to a master bedroom perched at the top.

Additional features include copper shingle siding; an open floor plan with soaring ceilings; walls of glass and gorgeous vistas; hidden pocket doors; douglas fir end cut hardwood floors; a top-floor master retreat with expansive views and spa bath with freestanding tub and frameless glass shower; walk-in closet; a large patio for entertaining; a gorgeous swimming pool and spa; cabana-like gym; a large pond with floating dock, which is accessible from the back porch; and plenty of room to roam on more than nine miles of private and semi-private trails operated by the Cattleman’s Club (HOA).

“Not only is this property spectacular in its architecture and its full immersion in nature, it also has ideal proximity to the world-class offerings of the Vail Valley,” said Rutstein. “We’re so pleased to partner with Concierge Auctions and expose this property on the world stage—working together creates an amazing synergy that I know will ultimately result in the perfect buyer.”

Looking out upon Vail's Gore Range to the east and the New York Mountain range to the south and surrounded by National Forest land with ideal seclusion and commanding dramatic scenery on all sides, the property is within minutes of Beaver Creek and Vail and just two hours from Denver.

Walden House is available for showings daily by appointment, virtual open houses, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

