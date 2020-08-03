Gear4 Launches Cases for New Google Pixel 4a Phone

Crystal Palace and Wembley Palette Cases Feature Integrated D3O® for Impact Protection and Anti-Bacterial Technology to Keep Phones Clean

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear4® , a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the U.K.'s No. 1 smartphone case brand1, today announced the Crystal Palace and Wembley Palette protective cases for the all-new Google Pixel™ 4a phone. The solutions feature integrated D3O technology for up to 13-foot drop protection and are treated with anti-bacterial agents to protect against the most common surface bacteria2. The cases have been designed by Gear4 for use with the Google Pixel 4a and have been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. They also feature fully recyclable product packaging, continuing Gear4's commitment to environmental sustainability.



“Gear4 strives to arm consumers with ultra-protective and stylish cases while also promoting digital wellness, as evidenced by our new cases for the Google Pixel 4a smartphone,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG Brands. “By treating these cases with anti-bacterial agents, users know their devices are protected against the most common surface bacteria that may collect on their devices. This technology, paired with D3O impact protection, means consumers won’t have to choose between style, protection, or digital wellness.”

Both Gear4 cases for the Google Pixel 4a are treated with anti-bacterial agents designed to help keep devices clean by eliminating the most common surface bacteria2. The solutions maintain a slim and sleek design and feature wireless charging capabilities for increased convenience. As is customary with all Gear4 cases, integrated D3O technology is scientifically engineered to protect your smartphone against impact and drops of up to 13 feet3.

Available Gear4 cases for the Google Pixel 4a phone include:

Wembley Palette ($29.99) – Enhanced corner protection to provide 10-foot drop protection 3 where it’s needed most. Available in a Smoke finish.

($29.99) – Enhanced corner protection to provide 10-foot drop protection where it’s needed most. Available in a Smoke finish. Crystal Palace ($39.99) – An ultra-protective transparent phone case with 13-foot drop protection3 and an anti-yellowing clear design with dye-transfer resistance. Available in a Clear finish.

Availability:

The Gear4 cases for the Google Pixel 4a phone are available now on Gear4.com and verizonwireless.com with a limited lifetime warranty4.

1Source: GFK, STRAX GfK Cases, Sept. 2019; No. 1 case brand by sales volume

2Source: NBD Nanotechnologies, Inc. testing, Dec. 23, 2019. Anti-bacterial agents are applied to the product; they do not directly protect the user from any exposure to bacteria or provide additional health benefits

3Based on ZAGG Brands internal testing

4Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions

D3O is a registered trademark of Design Blue Limited. Gear4, InvisibleShield, mophie, ZAGG, IFROGZ and HALO are trademarks of ZAGG. Google Pixel is a trademark of Google LLC. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About Gear4:

Founded in 2006, Gear4 is the No. 1 impact protection case brand in the U.K. In 2015, Gear4 partnered with D3O to create world-leading impact protection products for consumer electronics. Established in over 40 countries, Gear4 has a proven track record of creating world-leading products that have satisfied millions of consumers worldwide. Working to the impeccable standards of British engineering and innovation, Gear4 pride themselves on constantly delivering unique, well-designed products that protect your most precious devices. Gear4 products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon®, AT&T®, Sprint®, and Target®. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.Gear4.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Brands:

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

