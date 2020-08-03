Super League Crosses One Billion Video View Mark

In addition to seeing exciting growth in its viewing audience, Super League Gaming is enjoying success during COVID-19 by offering its patented technology within a fully remote, virtual production studio to a large variety of partners

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players around the world, has enjoyed its strongest period of audience growth during the challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic, marked this week by an impressive 2020 milestone—reaching ONE BILLION video views year-to-date. This represents more than a 700% increase over the entire year of 2019, when video views totaled 120 million.



“Generating a billion views in 2020 is a testament not only to the compelling attractiveness of Super League content, but to the amazing variety we are able to offer,” said Ann Hand, Chairman and CEO of Super League Gaming. “Not only are we a leading publisher of user generated gaming highlights within our Framerate social video network, we produce 11 general and game title-specific channels that together deliver tens of millions of video views per month. That includes three original shows on Snapchat, five TikTok channels, and three Instagram channels, with more to come. There truly is something for everyone, and our audience growth numbers prove people are not only watching, but coming back again and again.”

Super League’s video content business is accelerating on an additional path through the advancement of the company’s proprietary live content capture and broadcast system, which includes patented technology and fully remote, innovative workflows operated by SuperLeagueTV, a completely virtual studio. Multiple endemic and non-endemic brands and partners have sought out Super League to provide premium, TV-quality production services across a multitude of live streamed events. Within gaming alone, broadcasts have spanned an impressive mix of game titles including Minecraft, APEX Legends, NBA2K, PUBG Mobile, and the World Golf Tour.

Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming, said: “SuperLeagueTV is delivering some of the most versatile and high-quality live broadcasts available across streaming and digital platforms, with linear projects coming soon. Simply put, we’ve solved for the delivery of robust, TV-quality productions in a COVID world. The entire production team behind the camera, as well as all talent, and even live audiences and fans on camera in real-time, all can be safely sitting at home. We have an extraordinary team of live production experts, creative producers, technical directors, and engineers who have designed a system that actually delivers more varied functionality than what is available in most physical studios, and at a lower cost. There are very few – if any – companies offering a remote solution in today's environment that can support the production of gaming, traditional sports, and unscripted lifestyle and entertainment programming with the same system in any given week.”

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming ( Nasdaq: SLGG ) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth.

