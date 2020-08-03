Pax8 Honored With ChannelPro-SMB 2020 Reader’s Choice Awards

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced that The ChannelPro Network has named Pax8 a 2020 Reader’s Choice Award winner in three categories: Best Cloud Computing Marketplace Vendor, Best Distributor Cloud/MSP Service Offerings, and Best Value-Added/Specialized Distributor.



“We are honored to be recognized as a 2020 Reader’s Choice award winner by the readers of the ChannelPro Network in three strategic categories,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Channel Officer at Pax8. “As the industry continues to evolve, we are committed to helping the partner community thrive in the modern channel through our technology, education, and continued innovations.”

Readers of ChannelPro-SMB and the ChannelPro Network were invited to participate in the IT channel’s only SMB-focused Readers’ Choice Awards by casting their votes via the publication’s website for the vendors, distributors, and professional organizations with the most SMB- and partner-friendly solutions, services, or programs in the channel today. For each of the 50 categories, readers were asked to select the option that best satisfies the unique business requirements, work styles, and budgets of their small and midsize business clients, as well as those that best serve their own partner organizations.

The multiple-choice survey, which provided space for write-in responses, was fielded from March to May 2020 and drew participation from more than 1,500 channel VARs, MSPs, integrators, system builders, and IT consultants. Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners are named in each category.

“I do not think the channel has ever experienced a year like this one. The pandemic and its aftereffects have roiled the economy and our businesses, yet channel partners have responded by making adjustments on the fly to keep their staffs and customers safe and productive,” says Michael Siggins, president and publisher of ChannelPro-SMB and the ChannelPro Network. “Now more than ever, our readers rely on partnerships with vendors, distributors, and professional associations to help them stay competitive and grow their bottom line. Against this backdrop, our readers give recognition to the brands they rely on most. These results give us a unique indicator of the most trusted brands that power the channel today and into tomorrow—whatever tomorrow may bring.”

To learn more about Pax8, please contact the cloud solutions advisors at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com , or visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. In 2018, Pax8 was ranked number 68 on the Inc. 5000 and in 2019, the company was ranked number 60. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About ChannelPro-SMB

ChannelPro-SMB, part of the ChannelPro Network, provides targeted business and technology information for IT channel partners who serve small and midsize businesses. Via a monthly magazine and associated online properties, the ChannelPro Network delivers expert opinion, analysis, news, product reviews, and advice vital to a reseller’s business success. Perspectives from VARs, vendors, distributors, and analysts are spotlighted daily. No other media company focuses on the small and midsize marketplace like ChannelPro-SMB. More information is available at www.ChannelProNetwork.com .