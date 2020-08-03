Santeon Group, Inc Releases Financial and Future Direction

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santeon Group, Inc. ("Santeon" or the "Company") (OTC:SANT) announced today that is has releases its 2018 and 2019 Financials and in the process of releasing 2020 financials within the next few days. The company intends to stay current in releasing financials in a timely manner and to keep the market and shareholders updated frequently.

“Over the past 2 years we have continued to serve our customers with proprietary technology and solutions focused on secure automation and connectivity. To this day the State of Maryland is still using our Business Process Automation Platform to process millions of claims securely, reliably and timely,” stated Ash Rofail, Santeon Group CEO. “We have built organically and through acquisition a tremendous amount of technology and we are focused on putting it to work across several industries globally through licensing it to organizations that is going to use it to build their own solutions or through direct sales via new entities that will establish to serve different markets.” Continues Ash Rofail.

“Over the next few months, we will be focused on launching our Telehealth platform in the Middle East with collaboration with local businesses and governments as well as several other verticals that we believe our technology would be a great fit for. Our investment in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain based technology while focusing on specific verticals that are in desperate need for solutions is going to set us apart from any competitor as well as pave the way to our future and continued growth. I am genuinely excited about the next stage of our corporate growth and development and look forward to continued communication with our shareholder and the market.”

