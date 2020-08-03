Register Today for Express’ Third Annual National Interview Day

Local Businesses on the Hunt for Talent

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses continue to re-open, Express Employment Professionals is putting job seekers to work with its third annual interviewing event on Aug. 6—National Interview Day.



National Interview Day was first created by the staffing company and celebrated in 2018 as a new way to recruit and educate job seekers in a historically tight labor market. With temporary business closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic starting in March, Express is stepping up, now more than ever, to provide hope through employment.

Participants are encouraged to visit ExpressPros.com/InterviewDay before Aug. 6 and complete an application to expedite the interview process. Applicants will then be contacted for interviews, possibly before Aug. 6, based on the type of work they are seeking, and as always with Express, will never be charged a fee.

“Hiring is ramping up across the country, and Express offices are doing everything they can to help rebuild the workforce,” said Bill Stoller, Express CEO. “We are excited to safely interview interested job seekers this National Interview Day in what has become the employment event of the year.”

To prepare for National Interview Day, job seekers should visit ExpressPros.com/GetAhead for free resources on everything from resume writing and interview tips to getting ahead in the job search. The Get Ahead: Ask a Recruiter Series features several Express experts sharing their first-hand knowledge of the hiring process and answering real questions from candidates.

The page also contains helpful articles from the Express Job Journey blog about what a staffing company can do for you during a pandemic, phone interview tips and how to be productive while working from home. And for those just entering or soon to join the workforce, Express’ popular video-based series Job Genius is the perfect resource on which industries are hiring, career pathing, the importance of soft skills and more.

“Opportunities are available to get back to work, and our recruiters are ready with a variety of positions,” Stoller said. “No matter the circumstances, Express continues to strive toward putting a million people to work annually!”

