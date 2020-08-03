ConnectWise Recognized with Two Gold, One Silver and Two Bronze Wins in IT Channel’s Only SMB-Focused Reader’s Choice Awards

ConnectWise named channel’s Best Remote Monitoring and Management Vendor and Best PSA Vendor by ChannelPro-SMB

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelPro-SMB and ChannelPro Network readers have selected ConnectWise , a software company that offers technology solution providers the industry’s most popular platform for operating an As-a-Service business, to receive two gold, one silver and two bronze medals for the 2020 Reader’s Choice Awards.



The company’s professional services automation (PSA) solution, ConnectWise Manage , took top honors in the Best PSA Vendor category and for the second year in a row ConnectWise Automate was named the Best Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) Vendor. In addition to its gold designations, ConnectWise won silver in the Best Integrated RMM/PSA Vendor category. ConnectWise also brings home two bronze medals in the Best Quoting Vendor category for ConnectWise Sell and in the Best IT Community category for IT Nation Evolve .

“We are honored to be recognized in the ChannelPro-SMB Reader’s Choice Awards,” said Jeff Bishop, chief product officer, ConnectWise. “With votes cast by readers who are actively involved in the channel, it’s rewarding and inspiring to see that our products and services are considered to be among the best. There is no doubt that our team’s hard work is the key to our continued success and improvement.”

Readers of ChannelPro-SMB and the ChannelPro Network were invited to participate in the IT channel’s only SMB-focused Readers’ Choice Awards by casting their votes via the publication’s website for the vendors, distributors, and professional organizations with the most SMB- and partner-friendly solutions, services, or programs in the channel today. For each of the 50 categories, readers were asked to select the option that best satisfies the unique business requirements, work styles, and budgets of their small and midsize business clients, as well as those that best serve their own partner organizations.

"I do not think the channel has ever experienced a year like this one. The pandemic and its aftereffects have roiled the economy and our businesses, yet channel partners have responded by making adjustments on the fly to keep their staffs and customers safe and productive," says Michael Siggins, president and publisher of ChannelPro-SMB and the ChannelPro Network. "Now more than ever, our readers rely on partnerships with vendors, distributors, and professional associations to help them stay competitive and grow their bottom line. Against this backdrop, our readers give recognition to the brands they rely on most. These results give us a unique indicator of the most trusted brands that power the channel today and into tomorrow—whatever tomorrow may bring."

Complete details are posted at www.ChannelProNetwork.com . Learn more about ConnectWise’s award-winning solutions at ConnectWise .

