Stream Realty Partners Launches Flexible Workspace Solution Platform Rapid Offices™

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream Realty Partners (Stream), a national real estate services, development, and investment company, is pleased to announce the launch of Rapid Offices™ (Rapid), a flexible workspace office leasing solutions platform that streamlines the leasing, occupancy and payment process. Rapid’s unique software capabilities allows landlords to expedite the leasing of move-in ready spec suites and coworking space.

“About nine months ago, we did a deep dive into what makes the top players in co-working successful. What we came to find out is that their business to consumer platform was the reason for their success – not just the decked-out coffee bar or trending culture. Tenants want a streamlined process and would prefer to lease space in a hassle-free environment. Rapid allows our customers to lease a space in less than 24 hours,” said Ben Hautt, Founder of Rapid and Co-Managing Partner in Stream’s Atlanta office.

Rapid showcases immediate leasing opportunities curated from Stream’s national leasing and management platform. By offering users a flexible workspace, easy online shopping experience and accessible business resources, Rapid equally serves tenants, brokers and landlords through efficient online convenience. Landlords can also leverage Stream to takeover failed coworking facilities.

“When Stream approached us with this idea to add one of our move-in ready spaces to Rapid, we were all in, as it provides tenants the ability to secure space with a 24-hour turnaround time all online,” said Patrick Scully, CEO of Techrise. “My background is actually in technology and I saw a need in commercial real estate for Rapid. The speed to lease execution is what businesses want.”

The process to apply for Rapid begins with identifying available, move-in ready, first generation spec suite space managed by Stream in order to offer online credit card and ACH payment options. Second, the listing is added to Rapid’s website which provides users with a seamless, live shopping experience. Lastly, the creation of Rapid’s short-term lease form allows for quick transactions but also covers landlord’s liability.

For more information about the Rapid platform and the application process for move-in ready space, please visit www.rapidoffices.com.

