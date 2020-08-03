263 more patients have recovered from the disease. 176 are from Home based Care program while 87 have been discharged from various hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,740. 13 more have succumbed to the virus bringing the total to 382.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Updates (3rd August 2020)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.