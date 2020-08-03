Isiah Thomas Announces One World Pharma’s First THC Harvest

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), “OWP,” a U.S. based, fully licensed, pure-play hemp and cannabis ingredient producer in Colombia, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its first THC harvest. The harvest utilized a THC quota granted to One World Pharma by the Colombian government.

OWP received its THC quota in December of 2019 and planted the psychoactive seeds in February of this year. The Company is one of only seventeen companies of the 246 licensed operators in Colombia to be able to register THC strains. The crops were harvested, dried, and analyzed for authenticity in July.

The harvest initiates the process of the Company authenticating its genetics and protecting its intellectual property. Most importantly, the successful completion of a full THC harvest allows the Company to now approach companies in legal countries which allow THC for medicinal use or pharmaceutical companies in need of THC ingredients for research and product development.

“This first harvest is a milestone of significant importance for One World Pharma,” stated Isiah Thomas, CEO, One World Pharma. “It is also a strong testament to our collaborative relationship with the Colombian government and its highly skilled indigenous population.”

“With this crop fully harvested and authenticated, we are now well-positioned to grow crops at scale in Latin America. This is the next and perhaps most important step in our ultimate goal to sell the best raw cannabis ingredients around the world,” added Thomas.

About One World Pharma

Formed in 2017, One World Pharma Inc. (“OWP”) is a fully licensed global supplier of high-quality hemp-derived ingredients for use in the manufacturing of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPGs) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) products. OWP offers a reliable and sustainable supply chain for chemical formulators, food & beverage producers as well as beauty product manufacturers worldwide. The company maintains corporate offices in Las Vegas, NV and Bogota Colombia and a facility in Popayan, Colombia.

