Datasea Signs its First Agreement in Beijing, China to Install its Proprietary Monitoring System

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions and developing education-related technologies in China, has entered into an agreement with Beijing Tengyuejunjie Parking Management (“BTPM”) to install its proprietary and Control System in Nantaipingzhuang Beixiang, a residential community in the Chaoyang District of Beijing. The total value of this engagement over the three-year term of this engagement is RMB [55,000] or approximately $[7,800]; this engagement will be the first-of-its-kind arrangement for the Company in Beijing.



Datasea’s proprietary system was developed specifically to monitor potential public healthcare threats within schools and public communities. The system facilitates contactless body temperature measurement and uses artificial intelligence-based face recognition technology, automatically identifying individuals at the community’s ingress and egress access points, thus allowing BTPM to monitor activity and receive real-time feedback in that community.

Under the terms of this arrangement, Datasea will provide the hardware, software, and the installation services to Nantaipingzhuang Beixiang, a community with more than 1,200 homes and 4,000 residents.

“We are encouraged to see our domestic footprint expand into Beijing,” said Datasea Chairman and CEO, Ms. Liu Zhixin. “As the capital of China, Beijing has a population of over 21 million residents and more than 6,000 residential communities. Our long-term growth strategy is to capture as much of this densely populated part of China as possible. Our team has been hard at work in developing our proprietary technology, and we are proud to see it yield positive results.”

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in providing smart security solutions and developing education-related technologies. Datasea leverages its proprietary technologies, intellectual property, innovative products and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions and education-related technologies to its clients. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com .

